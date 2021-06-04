Game 57: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and notes

After being outscored 18-4 in the first three games of the series, the Red Sox avoided a sweep at Houston with a 5-1 win over the Astros on Thurdsay.
The road trip continues as the Sox head to New York for a three-game series with the Yankees. Tonight’s game marks the first meeting of the season between the longtime rivals.
Nate Eovaldi will be on the mound for the Sox tonight.
Lineups
RED SOX (33-23): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (6-2, 4.01 ERA)
YANKEES (31-26): TBA
Pitching: RHP Michael King (0-2, 2.86 ERA)
Time: 7:05 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. King: Bogaerts 1-3, Devers 2-3, Martinez 0-3, Plawecki 0-2, Santana 0-1, Verdugo 1-1, Vázquez 1-2.
Yankees vs. Eovaldi: Andújar 2-9, Frazier 4-4, Gardner 3-13, Higashioka 1-1, Judge 2-10, LeMahieu 2-18, Odor 1-5, Stanton 3-10, Sánchez 1-8, Torres 4-17, Urshela 3-7.
Stat of the day: The Yankees have won 23 of 29 meetings between the teams since the Red Sox won the 2018 ALDS.
Notes: Eovaldi is 1-2 with a 3.58 ERA in nine career appearances (six starts) against New York … The Yankees have struggled offensively. Giancarlo Stanton is 1-for-16 with nine strikeouts since returning from a strained quadriceps. DJ LeMahieu is 9-for-49 (.184) since May 19, and Gio Urshela is in a 4-for-27 skid … King is making his sixth career start and second this season. He is 0-3 with a 8.27 ERA as a starting pitcher, and 1-0 with a 4.05 ERA in two relief appearances against the Red Sox.
