Game 57: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and notes

After being outscored 18-4 in the first three games of the series, the Red Sox avoided a sweep at Houston with a 5-1 win over the Astros on Thurdsay.

The road trip continues as the Sox head to New York for a three-game series with the Yankees. Tonight’s game marks the first meeting of the season between the longtime rivals.

Nate Eovaldi will be on the mound for the Sox tonight.