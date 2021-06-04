Handicapping the Belmont Stakes: It’s time for Essential Quality to prove himself

First, Essential Quality was bumped coming out of the gate. The official result chart says “bumped repeatedly.”

However, there are many professional horse players who believe that Essential Quality, the Derby’s betting favorite, actually ran the best race despite finishing fourth. The logic is grounded in two things.

Who was the best horse in the Kentucky Derby? Maybe you thought it was the one that crossed the finish line first, Medina Spirit. Maybe you thought it was Mandaloun because he gamely chased a winner who most likely will be disqualified because of a positive drug test.

Second, most likely because of that, he wasn’t able to gain the best position and was far from the rail around both turns, losing valuable ground. He was still able to muster a rally in the stretch to finish fourth, beaten by only 2 lengths.

Add to that the horse’s record — he was undefeated before the Derby — and you have the makings of the betting favorite in Saturday’s Belmont Stakes. In a story that’s been repeated often, trainer Brad Cox said he identified Essential Quality as a perfect horse for the mile-and-a-half Belmont after he saw his first workout as a 2-year-old.

Here we are then. The moment is now for Essential Quality to prove Cox and the professional horse players are correct.

It’s not a given, however. There will be some tough competition, especially from Preakness winner Rombauer, Derby third-place finisher Hot Rod Charlie, the front-running Rock Your World, and Florida Derby winner Known Agenda.

Essential Quality is not brilliantly fast based on speed figures; the contenders in this race can match up. And then there’s an uninspiring recent workout. It actually was similar to one he had before the Derby, and that race wasn’t as bad at it seems.

Here’s a look at the Belmont Stakes (horses in post position order):

1. Bourbonic

Odds: 15-1

Jockey: Kendrick Carmouche

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Breakdown: He had a rallying victory in the Wood Memorial, but the slow speed figure it produced has proven to be prophetic. The Wood horses have not done well since.

2. Essential Quality

Odds: 2-1

Jockey: Luis Saez

Trainer: Brad Cox

Breakdown: Cox was pleased with his final workout, which was fast, but experts who observe workouts for a living were not impressed. Saez, always aggressive, won’t be far behind and will look to be on the lead by the time he gets to the head of the stretch.

3. Rombauer

Odds: 3-1

Jockey: John Velazquez

Trainer: Michael McCarthy

Breakdown: He looked great rallying to win the Preakness, showing big improvement. Velazquez can’t get too far behind; late rallies are rarely successful in the Belmont.

4. Hot Rod Charlie

Odds: 7-2

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Trainer: Doug O’Neill

Breakdown: Prat rode Rombauer in the Preakness but returns to Hot Rod Charlie, so take that into account. Charlie ran decently in the Derby and has been impressive in workouts leading up to the Belmont.

5. France Go de Ina

Odds: 30-1

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

Trainer: Hideyuki Mori

Breakdown: He was a non-threatening seventh in the Preakness and has given no indication that he can improve on that.

6. Known Agenda

Odds: 6-1

Jockey: Irad Ortiz

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Breakdown: He had the dreaded No. 1 post in the Kentucky Derby and finished ninth, but there are some observers who think it was a decent effort and he was compromised by the post. His preparations for the Belmont have been decent.

7. Rock Your World

Odds: 9-2

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Trainer: John Sadler

Breakdown: He lost any chance of winning the Derby because Rosario’s left foot was not in the stirrup when the gate opened. He finished 17th. Hopefully, Rosario will be prepared this time, in which case Rock Your World should go right to the lead and try to last the mile and a half. His recent workouts have been outstanding.

8. Overtook

Odds: 20-1

Jockey: Manny Franco

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Breakdown: Like almost all of Pletcher’s horses, he’s well-bred (sired by Tapit), but he’s won only one race and has never shown the ability it would take to win the Belmont.

Selections

1. Essential Quality; 2. Known Agenda; 3. Hot Rod Charlie.

