Here’s a look at Massachusetts athletes who are competing at the US swimming and diving trials

Zarian had top-five finishes in the 400-yard individual medley, 200-yard individual medley, and 200-yard backstroke at the Ivy League championships in 2020. He was also a member of Harvard’s 800-yard freestyle relay squad that captured the individual event champion and All-Ivy first-team honors.

Harvard’s Michael Zarian has the best chance to make the team on paper. Zarian, a junior, has the fastest entry in the 100-meter butterfly at 53.45 seconds. The Arvada, Colo. native is a slight favorite, as his time is just .01 seconds faster than the second seed, Lucas Bureau.

Massachusetts will be well represented at Wave I of the US Olympic swimming trials beginning on Friday In Omaha, Neb.

The trials are split into two waves this year to limit capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Wave I features swimmers who have met the Olympic standard. To advance to the second wave, swimmers have to finish first or second in their event. Wave II, which runs June 13-20, has much tougher qualifying standards. times.

Wave I will be broadcast on the Olympic channel each night from June 4-7.

Here are a few other qualifiers with New England connections in Wave 1.

Noah Brune: The 19-year-old Harvard freshman is seeded second in the 1500-meter freestyle at 15.36.56 and fifth in the 800-meter freestyle with a time of 8:10.90. Brune’s 1500 meter time is more than 20 seconds faster than the next fastest swimmer.

Wyatt Ubellacker: The MIT graduate is seeded third in the 50-meter freestyle at 22.76, just .02 from the No. 2 seed, Cam Peel. Ubellacker is a two-time Division III national champion. His time of 47.34 in the 100-yard butterfly was a Division III record.

Sam Ubellacker: The younger brother of Wyatt is ranked sixth in the 50-meter freestyle at 22.82 seconds. Also an MIT graduate, Ubellacker was a conference champion in the 100-meter fly.

Caleb Maldari: The 16-year-old is ranked fourth in the 200-meter backstroke at 2:01.46 and sixth in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 55.84. Maldari is a Wellesley native who swims for Bluefish Swim Club and Attleboro High.

Sophia Zhang: The Harvard freshman is seeded fifth in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:09.74. The 19-year-old is only .04 seconds away from the No. 2 seed and a spot in wave II.

Brynn Wright: Just 16 years old, Wright is ranked 10th in the 200-meter butterfly at 2:13.17. The Attleboro native swims for Bluefish Swim Club and Attleboro High.

Zuri Ferguson: One of the youngest athletes competing in Wave I, the 14-year-old is seeded 23rd with a 1:02.39 in the 100m backstrokes. She is an Attleboro, Mass. native and swims for the Bluefish swim club.

Diving

Four Massachusetts natives will compete in the US Olympic diving trials beginning on Sunday in Indianapolis.

For the individual events, the top two finishers in the women’s 3-meter springboard and men’s and women’s 10-meter platform will qualify for the Olympics. Only the winning teams will qualify for Team USA in men’s and women’s 3-meter synchronized springboard and women’s 10-meter synchronized platform.

Despite winning a silver medal in the 10-meter synchronized platform in 2016, the US will not have an Olympic entrant in the event this year after failing to qualify at the 2021 FINA Diving World Cup in May.

The US Diving Olympic Trials will be streamed on NBCOlympics.com, the Olympic Channel, and NBC from June 6-13.

The Massachusetts competitors are:

Kaylee Bishop: At 14, Bishop will be the youngest female diver at the trials. Bishop, of Scituate, will compete in the women’s individual 10-meter and women’s 3-meter synchronized springboard.

Ben Bramley: The 22-year-old from Wellesley will compete in the men’s individual 10-meter. Bramley is coming off his junior season at Purdue, where he earned a silver medal and All-American honors in the platform. Bramley graduated from Belmont Hill High School.

Michael Hixon: Hixon, of Amherst, will compete in the men’s individual 3-meter springboard and the synchronized 3-meter springboard. The 26-year-old earned a silver medal in the synchronized 3-meter and finished 10th in the individual 3-meter at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Hixon graduated from Amherst Regional High.

Avery Worobel: The 15-year-old from Boston will compete in the individual women’s 3-meter springboard and the women’s synchronized 3-meter. Worobel was a gold medalist in the individual 1-meter and 3-meter at the 2019 Junior Pan American Championships.





Kris Rhim can be reached at kris.rhim@globe.com.