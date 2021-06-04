If Brandon Carlo is sidelined, the Bruins will have some issues to deal with on defense

“It was one of those 50/50 pucks that I possibly could have gone there and played it,” Rask said. “But it was going so slow that I decided not to – and then he gets hurt.

Maybe, Rask thought, he could’ve prevented it if he had come out of of the net to gather the deep pass that Islanders forward Matt Martin sent up the ice at about the six-minute mark in the third period instead of chase it along the boards.

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask couldn’t fight off the urge to replay the hit that knocked defenseman Brandon Carlo out of the Bruins’ 2-1 overtime win in Game 3 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the New York Islanders.

Advertisement

As Carlo went to recover the puck, Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck delivered a clean but crushing hit against the boards that sent Carlo reeling. Carlo, who has a history of concussions, staggered to the ice, then tried to get up, only to fall again. He was able to get to his knees, dazed and shaking his head as medical staff came to tend to him.

“It was tough to see,” Rask said.

The Bruins were able to take a two-games-to-one lead over the Islanders despite losing a key member of their backline. With Kevan Miller still recovering from a hit by Dmitry Orlov in Game 1, the Bruins were down to just five D-men.

Carlo has had two prior concussions in his career. The most recent came in March when he took another brutal hit against the glass at the hands of Washington’s Tom Wilson. If it’s determined that Carlo has another, he would have to enter the league’s concussion protocol, which would leave him sidelined for a week.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said it was too early to determine Carlo’s status, but he was encouraged when he spoke with Carlo after the game.

Advertisement

“I talked to him there,” Cassidy said. “I don’t know what to say. He said he was feeling pretty good, but I don’t know what that means relevant to the hit he took. So I think that’s one we have to assess in the morning.”

If the hit does have lingering effects for Carlo, the Bruins will have to fill a large void. Carlo has been an essential part of the team’s penalty kill. Along with Charlie McAvoy and Connor Clifton, he is one of just three right-stick defenders the Bruins had available.

“He’s a very valuable D-man for us,” Rask said. “He plays hard. He skates well, moves well, moves the puck well, blocks a ton of shots, plays a hard game. It’s tough to see him go down again.”

Losing Carlo would mean Cassidy will have to do some reconfiguring. When Carlo and Miller were both out in March, Cassidy went an unconventional route, pairing puck-movers McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk together, a combination that has stuck ever since. Carlo has been paired with Mike Reilly all postseason.

Cassidy’s options are winnowing and the Islanders will be expected to step up their aggressive forecheck in hopes of exploiting what they’ll perceive as the Bruins’ increasing backline weakness.

Jarred Tinordi, brought aboard in February as a waiver acquisition from Nashville, is the likeliest to draw into the back six. He has size (6-6) and heft (205 pounds) and should be able to withstand the physical pressure. He also can serve an enforcer if the heat rises.

Advertisement

Tinordi is a lefty, and Cassidy likely will keep him there, knocking Jeremy Lauzon over to the right side. Assuming Grzelcyk and McAvoy remain the No. 1 pairing, that like would mean partnering Mike Reilly with Connor Clifton and Tinordi with Lauzon.

Game 4 is set for Saturday, so the Bruins will have time to evaluate Carlo and assess the situation – but not much.

“We have a day in between – obviously, if you can’t go – to sort through our options,” Cassidy said. “We got all left sticks left. So who goes over, how does that work out if he can’t go? But I don’t want to rule him out until we see him in the morning and we get a final word from our medical staff.”

Cassidy tried to remain optimistic.

“It never looks good when you leave like that,” Cassidy said. “But at the end of the day, he was here talking to his teammates, so maybe he’ll be fine.”

Kevin Paul Dupont of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.