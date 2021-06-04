National hockey champions UMass extend coach Greg Carvel through 2026, at least

“I’m 50 years old. Have never lived in the same place for more than seven years since the day I left my parents home at the age of 17,” Carvel tweeted on Friday afternoon, his five seasons with the Minutemen stuffed with a slew of program firsts. “I think it is safe for me to start using the word ‘home’ again.”

Roughly two months after his UMass men’s hockey team captured the program’s first-ever national championship, Carvel and the state’s flagship university agreed to a five-year “rolling contract extension” that secures him a place in Amherst through the 2025-26 season, at minimum.

In addition to the next five seasons, the new deal for Carvel — who signed an extension through 2024 following UMass’s run to the 2019 national championship game — will add an additional year each April 11 unless the university provides him notice it wishes to cancel it.

Carvel will receive a reported $500,000 per year to start. According to state payroll records, he averaged $338,050 in annual compensation from 2016-20, and is due to make $380,000 in 2021, making him the fifth-highest paid state employee. (UMass football coach Walt Bell is No. 1, making $625,000 in the third year of his initial five-year contract.)

In a release, the school described the extension as including “a substantially increased annual compensation package, salary increases based on team performance, new or increased academic and competitive performance bonuses,” as well as a new retirement contribution plan.

“Coach Carvel’s outstanding leadership has produced remarkable results in the classroom, in competition and in the community. This new contract affirms our strong commitment to keep Greg and his family in maroon and white for years to come,” Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford said in the release. “Under Greg’s continued charge, we believe our nationally renowned program will remain a significant point of pride on campus and around the Commonwealth.”

Carvel’s Minutemen went 5-29-2 in his inaugural 2016-17 campaign, but are 89-46-8 since, the latter four seasons all among the 10 winningest in the program’s 91-year history. (It was deactivated in 1979, resuming in 1993 and joining Hockey East the following season.) UMass won its first Hockey East regular season title on its way to its first Frozen Four in 2018-19, shut out in the national championship game by Minnesota Duluth. It won its first Hockey East tournament title this past year.

UMass outscored opponents, 17-3, in its four NCAA victories this year, including a 5-0 shutout of St. Cloud State for the national title on April 10 in Pittsburgh.

Carvel was voted national coach of the year in 2019, and was the runner-up this year.

Additionally, Cale Makar became the first UMass winner of the Hobey Baker award in 2018-19, given annually to the nation’s best male college hockey player. Five of the program’s 13 All-American appearances all-time have come in the last three seasons, with junior forward Bobby Trivigno and sophomore defenseman Zac Jones joining the group this year.

Jones, fellow defenseman Marc Del Gaizo, and goaltender Filip Lindberg have all departed UMass early for the pros since the end of the season. Also, associate head coach Ben Barr, part of Carvel’s staff since his arrival from St. Lawrence in 2016, was hired as the new head coach at Maine, replacing the late Red Gendron.