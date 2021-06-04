NFL aiming to keep its media restrictions on locker room access

The NFL is expected to keep its locker rooms closed to reporters when teams report to training camps and begin playing preseason games this summer, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions, a sign that restrictions placed on sports media during the coronavirus pandemic might stretch into the fall or beyond. The NFL training camp protocols are probably a strong indication of what’s in store for the regular season scheduled to begin in September, though negotiations are still ongoing. That means that even as fans return to stadiums and as the country as a whole moves toward normalcy, NFL reporters probably will not be roaming locker rooms during the practice week and after games, as was custom before the pandemic. Sports returned last summer but without the traditional access reporters were used to. Conversations with players moved from more relaxed, open locker rooms to stilted Zoom calls that made it difficult to ask players private questions. Whether that access would ever return was a major worry for reporters, who are pushing leagues to increase access as the pandemic recedes in the US . . . The Washington Football Team will return to Richmond, Va., for the start of training camp this summer, a limited engagement from July 27-31. Those are the first days most NFL teams are allowed to conduct training camp practices. Washington held camp in Richmond from 2013-19. An agreement with Richmond was set to expire after the 2020 training camp, which was conducted at the team’s practice facility because of the pandemic . . . New York Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton is dealing with a foot injury that sidelined the 6-foot-7-inch, 363-pound offensive lineman during organized team activities, but it isn’t considered serious . . . . Versatile linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah , a 6-foot-1, 215-pounder out of Notre Dame, signed his four-year rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns. After some NFL teams were scared off by a medical report and the former Notre Dame star’s size, the Browns traded up and selected him with the No. 52 overall pick. Owusu-Koramoah had been projected as a first-rounder by most draft experts.

Tennessee and UConn have agreed to extend their storied women’s basketball rivalry for another two years. The schools announced they will play each other during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, first in Connecticut and then in Knoxville. “We are excited to play these games and continue the overall series between these historic programs,” said Tennessee coach Kellie Harper. “We’ve had highly competitive and entertaining games the past two seasons, and our players as well as our fans really enjoy the level of intensity and excitement that occurs when the Lady Vols and Huskies meet.” UConn has won 15 of the 24 games between the schools. The two teams resumed playing in 2020 after a 13-year hiatus, as part of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Revival Series. UConn won 60-45 in 2020 and 67-61 this past season in the team’s first trip to Tennessee since 2006 . . . The Wisconsin men’s basketball team announced the addition of 7-foot-1 center and Cincinnati transfer Chris Vogt, who averaged 5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks and 19.4 minutes last season in 50 games with the Bearcats, all drops from the previous season. Wisconsin will be Vogt’s third college after spending two seasons at Northern Kentucky before transferring to Cincinnati . . . Niko Kavadas connected on two of Notre Dame’s four home runs and the Irish (31-11) beat Central Michigan (40-17), 10-0, to start the South Bend Regional of the NCAA baseball tournament . . . . Wes Clarke hit his nation-leading 23rd home run of the season and South Carolina (34-21) opened the Columbia Regional with a 4-3 victory over Virginia (29-24). Clarke homered in the first to break a tie with Florida State’s Mat Nelson for the NCAA lead . . . Jeff Conine, a veteran of 17 MLB seasons with six different clubs, including the then-Florida Marlins, was hired as the new associate head baseball coach at Florida International University, where the former All-Star and two-time World Series winner will oversee hitting and player development.

Auto racing

F1 Singapore Grand Prix canceled again

Formula One canceled the Singapore Grand Prix for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic. The street course race in Singapore under floodlights had been scheduled for Oct. 3. Singapore has largely relied on tight entry restrictions and contact tracing to keep infections low during the pandemic. Organizers said they would not be able to deliver “a full event experience fans have come to expect over the years, while safeguarding the health and safety of our fans, contractors, volunteers and staff.” The pandemic has already caused numerous changes to the 2021 calendar. The season-opener in Australia was postponed from March to November and the Canadian Grand Prix set for June 13 was canceled. Two other races in China and Turkey were postponed indefinitely. As speculation mounted earlier Friday about Singapore’s imminent removal from the schedule, reports indicated F1 might schedule a second event in the United States this season. The series is scheduled to race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 24. The current schedule has a two-week window between the Oct. 10 race in Japan and the Oct. 24 race in Austin. After the Texas race, F1 travels to Mexico City the following week. Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosted F1 from 2000 to 2007 and new track owner Roger Penske wants the series back at the speedway, which last weekend hosted 135,000 spectators for the Indianapolis 500, marking the largest sporting event in the world since the start of the pandemic. Penske told AP “we’re not in any position at the moment” to host F1 in 2021.

Soccer

Manchester United to offer shares of team to fans

Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer offered to make shares available to supporters with the same voting rights as shares held by his family, marking an attempt to heal the rift that deepened after failing to engage with fans before being part of the ill-fated attempt to launch a European Super League. It marked the first engagement by the Glazers with fans since buying United in a leveraged takeover in 2005 that loaded debt onto the club and sparked years of protests . . . Watched by almost 15,000 fans, Spain and Portugal drew 0-0 in Madrid in a warm-up match for the European Championship, attracting the largest crowd for any event in Spain since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. In a festive atmosphere not seen in soccer matches in the country in more than a year, the 14,743 fans at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium chanted and waved flags to support Spain — and jeered nearly every time Cristiano Ronaldo touched the ball.

Miscellany

US gold-medal hurdler banned five years

Brianna McNeal, the reigning Olympic gold-medal winner in the 100-meter hurdles, received a five-year ban from track and field’s doping agency, barring her from this year’s Tokyo Games and the 2024 Paris Games. The 29-year-old hurdler appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which presides over legal disputes in athletics, and received a stay enabling her to compete in the US Olympic track and field trials later this month . . . Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., who was scheduled to ride trainer Todd Pletcher’s horse Known Agenda in the Belmont Stakes, is out of the running after suffering a scary fall during a race Thursday at Belmont Park. Ortiz was thrown off a horse then trampled by the horse being ridden by younger brother Jose. Irad Ortiz was taken off the track on a stretcher and then to a local hospital before being released. “It didn’t look very good at all,” Jose Ortiz told The Associated Press. “He got four stiches on his arm and six on his head, but he’s doing, really, really good. It could’ve been a lot worse.” . . . Yana Sizikova, the 26-year-old female Russian tennis player arrested on Thursday in Paris on suspicion of match-fixing at last year’s French Open, was released from police custody, judicial officials told The Associated Press. Sizikova was taken into custody after her French Open doubles match and was not formally charged after questioning but remains under investigation, said the Paris prosecutor’s office.

