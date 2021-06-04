Northeastern can’t hold early lead, drops NCAA tourney opener to Nebraska

Northeastern built a four-run lead in its opening game of this year’s NCAA Division 1 baseball tournament, but its bats went cold and its pitching faltered as Nebraska came back to win, 8-6, on Friday night in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Huskies (36-11), third seed in the four-team Fayetteville regional, will need to beat fourth-seeded NJIT (26-23) at 3 p.m. Saturday to avoid elimination. The Highlanders (26-23) built a 3-0 lead in their first-ever NCAA tournament game, but No. 1 overall seed Arkansas came back to win, 13-8. They’ll play Nebraska at 9 p.m.

Northeastern led, 4-0, through three innings after Cotuit’s Danny Crossen led off the second with his first collegiate home run, then tacked on three more in the third on three hits, highlighted by Amesbury’s Jared Dupere knocking a two-RBI single. (Dupere scored the other run on a wild pitch.)