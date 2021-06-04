Patrick Cantlay closes with three straight birdies to take the lead at rain-delayed Memorial

“We’re out there for such a long time today that you could fall asleep at the wheel a little bit,” said Cantlay, who won the Memorial two years ago. “So being cognizant of that and checking in with yourself — are you as focused as you can be? — I think is the key.”

He arrived at Muirfield Village before dawn. He finished when it was time for dinner. And except for a few inevitable mistakes, he was solid in the 33 holes he faced.

Patrick Cantlay finished his long day with some of his best golf, running off three straight birdies to close out a 5-under 67 and the lead Friday in the rain-delayed Memorial in Dublin, Ohio.

Cantlay was at 8-under 136 on the refurbished Muirfield Village, where the rough is thicker and denser than usual and the rain that washed out nearly half of the opening round didn’t help.

Scottie Scheffler recovered from three bogeys in his opening four holes to scratch out a 71 and was at 6-under 130 among those who completed the second round. They all had long days, having to finish most of the first round in the morning and 18 holes in the afternoon, with only about 30 minutes in between.

Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm, both winners at Muirfield Village last year in different tournaments held in consecutive weeks, were among those who had to return Saturday morning.

Rahm was tied for the lead at 8 under through 13 holes, making a 2-foot birdie putt before darkness halted play. Morikawa was right there with him until a triple bogey on the 12th hole.

The tournament should be back on track in time for the final round Sunday.

Jordan Spieth had reason to wonder if his long day would lead to a short week. He had a hard time keeping his tee shots in play, meaning hacking out and trying to save par with his wedges. He was 5 over for his opening round when he fired an 8-iron into 8 feet for birdie and a 76.

He followed that with a 67 to reach 1-under 143. That was more than enough to make the cut and to at least still be in the mix.

“I needed something to stop the bleeding this morning,” Spieth said.

Spieth played with Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau, and it didn’t lack for excitement. Cantlay was playing great. DeChambeau was bothered by a few spectators calling him, “Brooksy,” a reference to his spat with Brooks Koepka, who isn’t even at the Memorial.

Some spectators were removed. DeChambeau laughed it off later by saying it was “flattering.”

DeChambeau also was at 143 with three double bogeys on his card. One of them came in his second round on No. 1, when it took him four shots to get down from 80 feet off the front of the green. He also hit his second shot to 4 feet for eagle on the par-5 fifth hole.

“All in all, it’s not my best,” DeChambeau said. “But certainly worked hard to get it in and here for the weekend.”

Champions — Thongchai Jaidee closed with a birdie on the par-3 ninth for a 7-under 65 and a one-stroke lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines..

Thongchai, the 51-year-old from Thailand making his fifth senior start, eagled the par-5 15th and had seven birdies and two bogeys at Wakonda Club.

“This golf course very tricky, you have to have a good tee shot and have a good iron and putting very well,” Thongchai said. “I love the golf course. Very challenging. Everything the condition is perfect. ... First time on golf course this week. It good thing for me, a golf course you have to think.”

Dicky Pride and Doug Barron were tied for second.

“I had a couple early decent shots that missed the greens and got them up-and-down,” said Pride, the Mitsubishi Electric Classic winner this month “Then just stayed patient. It’s the kind of golf course you can kind of press your luck on, so I tried to stay patient to give myself looks. Just nice and solid.”

Fred Couples was another stroke back at 67 with Rod Pampling, Jerry Kelly, Shane Bertsch, Tom Gillis and Tim Herron. Bernhard Langer, Jim Furyk and Kenny Perry topped the group at 68.

Couples played the course for the first time Friday.

“I hit the ball in the right spot, and when I was in trouble, made some good pars,” Couples said. “But it’s a tricky little course and I don’t know what the scores are like, but I’ll take my score today.”

Alex Cejka, coming off his second straight major victory last week in the Senior PGA Championship, opened with a 70.

Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz was disqualified for failing to sign his scorecard after a 73. Playing on a sponsor exemption, he was making his fourth start of the year and eighth overall on the tour.



