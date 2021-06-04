Patriots quarterback Cam Newton ends Friday practice early with hand injury

Cam Newton was unable to finish Friday’s organized team activity practice after experiencing discomfort in his right hand during a drill midway through the session.

It’s unclear exactly when Newton was injured, though he was participating in throwing period where assistant coaches toss light blocking pads toward the quarterbacks to sharpen their concentration, when he abruptly stopped. He may have hit the hand on a bag during a follow through. It’s also possible he whacked it on a teammate’s helmet in the preceding 11-on-11 drill.

Newton went to the sideline and was first looked at by head trainer Jim Whelan and then consulted with Mark Price, the team’s head physician. It appeared they were working on either Newton’s thumb or the base of his index finger.