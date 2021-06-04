Rafael Devers makes fast impact as Red Sox beat Yankees in series opener

NEW YORK — It looked as if Yankee starter Michael King would get out of the jam Friday evening. With two on and two outs in the first inning, King had Rafael Devers down 0-2 in the count. But on the third pitch of the at-bat, Devers steered King’s offering into the right field seats for his 15th homer of the season.

The homer was the prelude to a 5-2 Sox win in the first game of a three-game set vs. the Yankees.

That the Devers homer came on a fastball is an important development. He had just come off a four-game series in Houston in which the Astros threw him more than 50 straight fastballs. As great as Devers has been this season against breaking pitches, he’s struggled against the fastball, hitting just .190 on that pitch as of Friday. Teams, in turn, have tried to expose that hole in Devers’s swing, but King and the Yankees proved unsuccessful.