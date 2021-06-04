Rafael Devers makes fast impact as Red Sox beat Yankees in series opener

NEW YORK — It looked as if Yankee starter Michael King would get out of the jam Friday evening. With two on and two outs in the first inning, King had Rafael Devers down 0-2 in the count. But on the third pitch of the at-bat, Devers steered King’s offering into the right field seats for his 15th homer of the season.
The homer was the prelude to a 5-2 Sox win in the first game of a three-game set vs. the Yankees.
That the Devers homer came on a fastball is an important development. He had just come off a four-game series in Houston in which the Astros threw him more than 50 straight fastballs. As great as Devers has been this season against breaking pitches, he’s struggled against the fastball, hitting just .190 on that pitch as of Friday. Teams, in turn, have tried to expose that hole in Devers’s swing, but King and the Yankees proved unsuccessful.
The Sox struck again with two outs in the sixth when Marwin Gonzalez laced a two-out double down the third base line that scored two runs, bringing the lead to 5-0 and giving the Sox a much-needed buffer. The Yankees haven’t come back from a deficit of more than three runs this year, and the Red Sox haven’t lost a game they led by more than two runs.
Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi ran into a bit of a jam in the sixth inning. He surrendered a solo shot to Aaron Judge with two outs. After singles by Gio Urshela and Gleyber Torres, Rougned Odor grounded a ball to first that Gonzalez bobbled on the backhand and then threw away, allowing Urshela to score from second.
Eovaldi allowed eight hits over his six innings, but no walks and just one earned run while striking out seven.
Hirokazu Sawamura pitched two scoreless, hitless innings of relief, walking one and striking out five. Matt Barnes closed it out, striking out the side in the ninth for his 13th save. The Yankees struck out 15 times in all.
Bogaerts and Gonzalez each finished with two of the Red Sox’ nine hits.
