Red Sox to honor Dustin Pedroia before game vs. Yankees on June 25

The Red Sox will honor former second baseman Dustin Pedroia at Fenway Park in a ceremony before the Red Sox-Yankees game on June 25.

After battling a knee injury for several years, Pedroia announced his retirement at 37-years-old in February. The former MVP was limited to nine games in the 2018 and 2019 seasons and did not play in 2020.

Pedroia spent his entire 17-year pro baseball career in the Red Sox organization. He was a three-time World Series champion, rookie of the year, and four-time Golden Glove award winner. He is the only player in major league history to win a World Series title and earn MVP, rookie of the year, and Gold Glove awards within their first two full seasons, having accomplished the feat from 2007-08.