Red Sox to honor Dustin Pedroia before game vs. Yankees on June 25

The Red Sox will honor former second baseman Dustin Pedroia at Fenway Park in a ceremony before the Red Sox-Yankees game on June 25.
After battling a knee injury for several years, Pedroia announced his retirement at 37-years-old in February. The former MVP was limited to nine games in the 2018 and 2019 seasons and did not play in 2020.
Pedroia spent his entire 17-year pro baseball career in the Red Sox organization. He was a three-time World Series champion, rookie of the year, and four-time Golden Glove award winner. He is the only player in major league history to win a World Series title and earn MVP, rookie of the year, and Gold Glove awards within their first two full seasons, having accomplished the feat from 2007-08.
Following his retirement, Pedroia received a partial knee replacement, which allowed him to move pain-free again.
During his career, Pedroia and his wife Kelli were strong supporters of the team’s charity, the Red Sox Foundation. Because of Pedroia’s generosity, the foundation is encouraging fans to join the “Pedey Fan Club” to raise funds for its charitable programs. Fans who join – membership costs $115 – will revive a box of Pedroia-filled items.
