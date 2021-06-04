Tuukka Rask shows his mettle when Islanders put the pressure on

And it was there that Rask proved yet again why he is the Bruins most indispensable player, where Rask showed one more time that he is up to any postseason challenge, how Rask grabbed yet another opportunity to answer any of the ridiculous questions if he is the right man for the Bruins job.

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Tuukka Rask turned in plenty of impressive stretches of goaltending Thursday night, and to be fair, so did Semyon Varlamov. As Rask’s Bruins and Varlamov’s Islanders battled across three periods of playoff hockey, each man surrendered only one goal, Varlamov early in the first period, Rask late in the third. But if the Bruins had spent the bulk of the night battering Varlomov’s nets with shot after shot after shot, it was the Islanders who came out firing in overtime.

It was a two-save sequence at 17:53 and 17:52 of the overtime when Rask stood his tallest.

The first shot, courtesy of Jordan Eberle, came straight for his midsection. Perfectly positioned (as he was all night) the puck bounced away, but landed right on the ice in front of his crease. Just a second passed before the second shot was fired back at him, this one off the stick of third-period hero Mathew Barzal. And Rask, ready again, snatched it out of midair, gloving the puck and stopping the clock.

And as if afforded a chance to take a collective deep breath, his fellow Bruins were not simply rescued, but rejuvenated. They knew the opportunity in their grasp, with a possible road win there for the taking, begging to redeem that disappointing Game 2 loss at TD Garden. They knew they’d dominated the game, especially across the third period, despite giving up their one-goal lead. And they knew Rask deserved better, holding up as strongly as he was doing inside a raucous, rocking, soon-to-be-retiring Nassau Coliseum.

And so, just 88 seconds after those back-to-back saves, Brad Marchand secured that win, a ridiculous long-angle shot sneaking just inside the top corner of Varlamov’s net, giving the Bruins a 2-1 win in the game and a 2-1 lead in this second-round series.

Tuukka Rask made 28 saves in Thursday's win. Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

“Tuuks made some really big saves,” Marchand said. “They had some really good looks and were really bearing down [in OT]. When the time came, he kept us in it, giving us those extra few minutes to get our game going.”

It was a night to depend on goaltending. Think of it. If the high stress, high stakes drama of playoff hockey already deserves its own subcategory of intensity, there is a special subsection for one-goal games. There is an even deeper subsection of intensity for low-scoring one-goal games. It’s palpable, making your heart beat faster, closing your throat a little thicker, turning a frozen pond inside an arena into a sweatbox of nerves.

Goalies are made by their ability to handle that stress, and they are judged by their reputation for performing in it. Yet no matter what Rask does, no matter how many playoff series he wins, no matter how many times coach Bruce Cassidy reminds the world he is their first, best, and last option in goal, the player the rest of the roster believes in so fiercely, there are those who would swap him out for seemingly anyone. The late-season ascension of rookie Jeremy Swayman only intensified the army of Rask doubters, and when questions arose about his health in this series (he is believed to have battled a back injury in the regular season), Cassidy suddenly found himself fending off the same old questions.

So he was insistent Thursday morning that his No. 1 goalie was in. “Tuukka is ready to go,” he said. “He wants in. It’s probably a little overplayed a bit here. He’s ready to go and he has played well for us. Very well. … It comes down to who gives you the best chance to win, how the players will take it, that they are 100 percent invested and believe in the guy going in the lineup. That becomes a bit more of a determining factor. In the playoffs especially you want players to believe whoever goes in there gives them the best chance to win.”

And that is Rask. Take the first-period sequence when Craig Smith returned from injury to give the Bruins an early lead, his finish of a beautiful Taylor Hall pass at 14:08 silencing what had been a rollicking start by the home crowd. Within seconds, they were back to their full-throated roars, cheering Anthony Beauvillier’s breakaway, believing it was a certain goal. But there was Rask, making the save, throwing a damper over all the excitement. He would stop Beauvillier on another breakaway, too, finally cracking on the odd third-period sequence that tied the game.

Tuukka Rask makes a key overtime stop on an attempt from New York's Mathew Barzal Thursday nigh. Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Bruins had been crushing the third period, doing everything in the offensive zone, passing with precision, shooting with authority, moving and skating to every open spot. When Josh Bailey was sent to the box for tripping Charlie McAvoy with 8:56 to go, the Bruins redoubled their pressure, and by the time the two minutes elapsed, they held an astounding 19-4 advantage in shots on goal. For the period. They were doing it all.

All except getting the puck past Varlamov. And they paid dearly for the inability to break through, because Varlamov’s stand-on-his-head act was so good it could have earned him an assist on the ensuing stretch of Islander action, when with 5:26 showing on the clock and Nassau Coliseum’s decibel meters heading off the charts, Barzal poked and poked and poked the puck past Rask, tucking it just inside the right post despite Rask’s attempted pushback. Whether his defenders could have helped him more with puck location or whether the noise was too much for that to happen, the damage was done.

“I did not see the replay so I’m not going to criticize them. I miscalculated the bounce from the boards,” Rask said. “I talked to Cliffy [Connor Clifton] and he did too. We both made mistakes there. Barzal is a nifty player, he got the puck and started jamming and I couldn’t get my weight on the post. Tough read on my part. I should be covering those mistakes but it didn’t cost us.”

No, Rask didn’t cost the Bruins Thursday. He saved them. Again.

