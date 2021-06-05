Ten ways to celebrate Pride Month

Movie night anyone? Check out GBH’s lineup of queer programming . From shorts to independent films and documentaries, LGBTQ history and lived experience take many forms on GBH throughout the month. The broadcast schedule and titles available for streaming include everything from “American Masters” episodes on Holly Near and Keith Haring to recordings from the American Archive of Public Broadcasting’s LGBTQ+ Collection dating back to the 1950s. wgbh.org/pride

Though Zoom calls and virtual dance parties were as good as it got last June, Pride Month 2021 boasts in-person events, along with online offerings. You can tune in to virtual festivities from home, or get down the old-fashioned way by going out for a good time during this month of LGBTQ recognition and celebration.

Filmmaker, activist, and founder of #PrideExtended Mercedes Loving-Manley helped to produce #PrideExtended fest. Institute of Contemporary Art

Tune into the Institute of Contemporary Arts’ virtual First Fridays for a series of events put on in partnership with #PrideExtended. The series centers around supporting the well-being of Black transgender and non-binary people through fund-raising at events and activism through art. The virtual festival includes a lineup of film screenings, all created by Black trans filmmakers. Throughout June, the ICA’s Instagram will highlight a different artist each week on Instagram TV. The month of happenings culminates on July 2 with a virtual concert, streamed on TheARTery at WBUR, showcasing Black trans and non-binary talents. Free with suggested donation to #PrideExtended. icaboston.org

The Boston Pride parade that typically takes place in June has been postponed. Will it return later this year? With activists calling for more diverse leadership and stronger commitment to social justice at Boston Pride, the parade’s fate remains unknown. A handful of Boston Pride events remain for this month: Pride Night at Fenway Park on Thursday, June 10, an Express Your Pride campaign on Instagram on Sunday, June 13, and a livestreamed Boston Mayoral Candidate Forum on Monday, June 14, at 8 p.m. bostonpride.org/calendar

Trans activist Lilly Rose Valore stars in "Alice in Rainbowland" Carven Creative Media

Fall down the rabbit hole on Thursday night, as American Repertory Theater hosts a virtual premiere of “Alice in Rainbowland,” a reimagining of Lewis Carroll’s classic. It’s the first production of Queer Bodies in Motion, a dance project celebrating queer identity, featuring dancers, musicians, and other creatives from Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island. A 7:30 p.m. celebration before the 8 p.m. show offers the chance to chat with other audience members and meet the creative team, including producer and Afro-Latin dance specialist Ana Masacote, who also plays the White Rabbit. June 10. $15 per household or pay what you can. americanrepertorytheater.org

The Boston Public Library’s virtual author talk features transgender author Kyle Lukoff. An award-winning children’s book writer, Lukoff has gained national attention for his books, mostly centering around transgender children. Lukoff will chat with attendees about his chapter and picture books and his experiences as a writer. June 10, 4 p.m. Free with prior RSVP. bpl.bibliocommons.com

The Trans Resistance March and Vigil on Saturday starts with a walk from Boston’s Nubian Square to Franklin Park, and is designed to honor the important role of Black trans people in the formation of Pride and in the LGBTQ+ movement at large. Following the march, Trans Resistance will hold a vigil to commemorate Black trans people who have lost their lives. The event concludes with speeches and performances from trans artists and activists. (Trans Resistance MA has boycotted Boston Pride’s events, saying the Boston Pride Committee must act on allegations of trans-exclusionary practices and upholding structural racism. Pride 4 the People and others have encouraged their audiences to attend Trans Resistance and similar events dedicated to intersectionality instead of Boston Pride events.) June 12, 11 a.m. Free. Check the website for registration details: transresistancema.com.

Cambridge’s LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration at Starlight Square offers both daytime fun geared for kids and live music later in the afternoon. Beginning at 1:30 p.m., local artist Bren Bataclan will entertain children of all ages with a live, hourlong interactive painting demonstration. At 3:30 p.m., singer and activist Taína Asili will take the stage with riot-folk musician Evan Greer for a concert. Both events are free and open to the public. June 12, 1:30-5 p.m. Free. Starlight Square, 84 Bishop Allen Drive, Cambridge. starlightsquare.org

Last year's car parade in Sharon saw vehicles sporting Pride flags and signs promoting equality. Sharon Community Television

Hop in the car and motor down to the Sharon Pride Car Parade of decked-out, Pride-worthy vehicles. The day will start with a ceremonial flag raising and remarks of solidarity with LGBTQ+ Sharon residents, specifically those of color or transgender identity. Organizers ask that cars be decorated to embrace and celebrate intersectionality and uplift all identities. Following opening remarks, participating cars will tool around Sharon on a predetermined route. June 13, 9 to 11 a.m. Free, pre-registration required for participants. Memorial Park Beach, Beach Street, Sharon. eventbrite.com

The Peabody Essex Museum livestreams a Pride-themed version of its PEM Pals Story Hour that includes a reading of the children’s book “Julián Is a Mermaid” by Jessica Love, plus singing and an art-making activity. Visit the museum’s website for more Pride Month events. June 16, 10:30 a.m. pem.org/celebrate-pempride

The North Shore Alliance on GLBTQ Youth is throwing a party to celebrate youth pride at the Salem Old Town Hall. Come down to Youth Pride wearing pride attire for the photo booth and enjoy food, dancing, and raffles throughout the evening. The event is open to anyone from grade six to age 23 and tickets must be reserved in advance. Masks must be worn throughout the event. June 26, 3-7 p.m. Free with prior RSVP. Old Town Hall, 32 Derby Square, Salem. eventbrite.com

Grace Griffin can be reached at grace.griffin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GraceMGriffin.