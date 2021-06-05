Braintree officers shot in woods ‘ambush’ are in stable condition, according to district attorney

An exchange of gunfire erupted in the woods in what authorities described as an “ambush. ”

Three officers and a police K9 followed the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Andrew Homen, into a wood area after he fled from an apartment in the Braintree Village complex near the Weymouth town line.

Two Braintree police officers who were shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call Friday remained hospitalized Saturday morning but are in stable condition, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.

Two officers were struck and the police dog, named Kitt, was killed, Police Chief Mark Dubois and District Attorney Michael Morrissey said during a press briefing Friday.

One officer was taken to a local hospital and the other to a Boston hospital. Homen, who police said was armed with two handguns, was taken to Milton Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Both officers “remain hospitalized and had become stable,” David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, said in an e-mail Saturday morning.

Governor Charlie Baker said Saturday he spoke with Dubois Friday night to offer support. He described the scene in Braintree as a “gun battle” and said based on what he was told, the officers were “lucky they were only injured because they both were hit multiple times.”

“We should all take a minute and step back and recognize that these are very dangerous jobs and potentially deadly jobs,” he said.

Authorities have not identified the officers, but Dubois said Friday that both are “very experienced,” one with about six years on the force and the other with “well over 10″ years. Kitt was a 12-year veteran of the department.

Morrisey said Homen was “well known to police” and there were warrants out for his arrest at the time of the shooting.

Authorities said officers were responding to a call reporting a domestic disturbance on McCusker Drive at 12:45 p.m. Friday. The alleged victim told police that Homen had fled into a wooded area behind their building. Morrissey said the three officers entered the woods with the dog leading the search. They made it about 75 yards before coming under fire.

“They came under fire from an individual in a defensive position, some would say lying in wait in an ambush for the officers to come into the wooded area,” Morrissey said. “The police dog ... was struck in one of the initial rounds of fire, and the officers also were struck as they returned fire in the direction of the suspect.”

The officers and Kitt were carried about 100 yards out of the woods by fellow officers, Dubois said.

The officers underwent surgery Friday afternoon.

Kitt was carried out of the woods with an American flag was draped over his body. Officers stood in salute as his body was placed inside a waiting vehicle.

Matt Stout of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.