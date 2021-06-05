Procession held for Worcester police officer who died trying to save drowning 14-year-old boy

A procession for fallen Worcester police officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia was underway Saturday morning, less than a day after he died while trying to save a 14-year-old boy who drowned in a local pond.
The procession began at little before 9 a.m. at UMass Memorial Health Care Center and will end at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Westfield, according to media reports.
Familia, 38, leaves a wife, Jennifer, and was the father of a son, Jovan, and a daughter, Jayla, according to Worcester police. The teen was not identified.
On Friday night, dozens of police officers and local residents gathered for a candlelight vigil outside St. Vincent Hospital. At police headquarters, the American flag hung at half-staff. Governor Charlie Baker ordered all US and Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings “until further notice,” he said in a tweet.
Advertisement
Police received several calls on Friday afternoon around 1:35 p.m. reporting a possible drowning in the pond in Green Hill Park. Officers and firefighters arrived at the pond to find several people in the water. Rescuers brought two people out, then realized that one of the police officers was missing.
Familia was found at around 2:30 p.m., and later died at a local hospital, according to Chief Steven M. Sargent. The teen was found around 3:30 p.m. and taken to a local hospital, where he was also pronounced dead.
Officers from across the state are lining up to escort the body of #Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel Familia from UMass Memorial Hospital to the Medical Examiner in Westfield. Officer Familia drowned yesterday saving teens from Green Hill Pond. @telegramdotcom @WorcesterPD pic.twitter.com/Pw5oFH5KTU— Rick Cinclair (@RickCinclair) June 5, 2021
Officers begin staging along Plantation Street for a procession. The body of Worcester Police officer Manny Familia, who drowned trying to rescue teenagers, will be escorted to the Medical Examiner in Westfield. We are told between 8-8:30AM. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/clWgaGzafW— Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) June 5, 2021
Worcester Police officers arrive with heavy hearts and black mourning bands over their badges. #WCVB https://t.co/N1rG94pVlh pic.twitter.com/d6xg7EA6c8— Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) June 5, 2021
Globe correspondents Camille Caldera and Jack Lyons contributed to this report.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com. Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.