Procession held for Worcester police officer who died trying to save drowning 14-year-old boy

A procession for fallen Worcester police officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia was underway Saturday morning, less than a day after he died while trying to save a 14-year-old boy who drowned in a local pond.

The procession began at little before 9 a.m. at UMass Memorial Health Care Center and will end at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Westfield, according to media reports.

Familia, 38, leaves a wife, Jennifer, and was the father of a son, Jovan, and a daughter, Jayla, according to Worcester police. The teen was not identified.