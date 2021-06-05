Nantucket voters reject proposal to limit short-term rentals

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — Nantucket voters on Saturday rejected a proposal to limit short term rentals on the famous vacation island, opponents of the measure said.

The Alliance to Protect Nantucket’s Economy said the measure was defeated on a vote of 625 to 297 at Nantucket's annual town meeting, held outside the island's elementary school.

ACK NOW, the group that proposed the limits, didn't respond to an email seeking comment.