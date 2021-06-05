Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo out for Game 4 vs. Islanders, replaced by Jarred Tinordi

So for Saturday night’s Game 4, that left Cassidy turning to Jarred Tinordi , the waiver-wire pickup from Nashville who played Game 5 of the Washington series after Kevan Miller took a high hit from Dmitry Orlov . Tinordi was paired with Connor Clifton at the morning skate.

He had spent a little time riding a stationary bike. According to his coach, Bruce Cassidy , Carlo was “feeling better” after a hit from Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck in Game 3 on Thursday left him woozy and wobbly legged.

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Clad in a Spoked-B T-shirt and shorts, Brandon Carlo stood in the tunnel, watching his teammates run through their morning drills on Saturday.

Advertisement

“He’s true to his identity,” said Cassidy, when asked what the 6-foot-6-inch lefthanded shot has done to earn his trust. “He knows he’s got to defend first, be a presence when necessary.”

Tinordi’s other attributes — shot blocking, penalty killing, ruggedness — will help until Miller can return. Cassidy didn’t know how close Miller, who is skating in Boston, was to making it back. The other options — Urho Vaakanainen and Jakub Zboril — skated as extras before Game 4.

Carlo’s regular partner, Mike Reilly, skated Saturday morning with Jeremy Lauzon. That’s a pair of lefthanded shots, the latter flipping to his off side. During their first drill at the morning skate, they surpassed their total in-game time on ice together (seven seconds, combined, regular season and playoffs). Cassidy didn’t seem concerned about any potential chemistry issues.

“There’s no rule that says you have to play [the same] pairs every shift,” Cassidy said. “You can mix guys in as the game unfolds, as it dictates, who’s going, who’s not, situational stuff, D-zone draws vs. O-zone draws. You’ll probably see a lot of different partners tonight together.”

Team captain Patrice Bergeron said forwards were ready to help.

Advertisement

“Come back quickly to your position,” Bergeron said. “Making sure, especially against their forecheck, you try to take some skin and deny that speed that they have. Go back to your position, get open, set some picks — legal picks — for them to be able skate and make that first pass.”

As the Bruins ran through their drills, Clutterbuck was speaking on a Zoom call to reporters for the first time since the Carlo collision.

“Obviously you feel bad, you don’t want to see anybody hurt,” he said. “I’m not going out there and trying to hurt people. That’s not the goal. The goal is to be effective and try and create turnovers … So when that happens, obviously it’s unfortunate. It gives you a bad feeling in your stomach definitely and I don’t like to see that at all. So I hope he’s OK.”

After a Capitals series that often boiled over — two-plus months after Washington’s Tom Wilson gave Carlo a concussion — Bergeron said this series has been mostly respectful.

“I think it’s been playoff hockey. It’s physical,” he said. “That’s what you want. Obviously you never want to see one of your teammates have a hard time getting up. I think we also have to find ways to play the right way and play physical and be good on the forecheck. It’s been a great series. Tight checking, tight hockey. For the most part it’s been clean.”

Advertisement

Faceoff struggles

Bergeron, long one of the best faceoff men in the game, has not been his usual self at the dot.

Bergeron, who led the NHL with a career-best winning percentage of 62.2 during the regular season, opened the playoffs at 60.3 percent through his first six games, including 72.2 percent in Game 1 against the Islanders.

But during the last two games, he is at 35.9 percent (14 for 39).

In Game 3, Bergeron was 6 for 18 (33.3 percent), tied for the second-lowest mark of his 157-game playoff career. He won just 4 of 14 draws (28.6 percent) against Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

“We said that all along, they’re a good team in the faceoff circles,” Bergeron said. “That’s it. It’s a good matchup. It’s a good challenge. It’s about being ready to keep looking at video and making adjustments.”

Marchand hit but OK

Brad Marchand took a puck off his right foot during power-play drills at the end of the morning skate. He limped off the ice, after leading the post-workout stretch. Cassidy: “He’s fine” … One area the Bruins have been dominating: rebounds. Entering Game 4 they had generated 12 rebounds in this series, according to Natural Stat Trick, on Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin. Tuukka Rask had allowed five … Three years ago Saturday, Lou Lamoriello fired Islanders general manager Garth Snow and coach Doug Weight and appointed himself GM. Two weeks later, Lamoriello hired Barry Trotz as coach … Eight years ago Saturday, Bergeron’s double-OT winner gave the Bruins a 3-0 lead on the Penguins in the Eastern Conference finals. Rask allowed two goals on 136 shots in that series (.985), the best four-game stretch of his playoff career.

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.