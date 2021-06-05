Game 58: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and notes

After easing past the Yankees on Friday night, the Red Sox return to the Bronx Saturday looking to clinch a series win over their rivals in the second of a three-game set.
Eduardo Rodriguez will take the ball for Boston, trying to put a dismal May — a 1-5 record in six starts with a 7.28 ERA in 29 ⅔ innings — behind him with a more successful start to June.
The Yankees, losers of eight of their last 11, will throw Jameson Taillon, whose only appearance against the Sox came in April 2017. Then a Pirate, Taillon threw seven shoutout innings but took a no-decision at Fenway.
Lineups
RED SOX (34-23): TBA
Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 5.64 ERA)
YANKEES (31-27): TBA
Pitching: RHP Jameson Taillon (1-4, 5.10 ERA)
Time: 7:15 p.m.
TV, radio: Fox, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Taillon: Bogaerts 0-3, Hernández 1-2, Plawecki 1-5, Renfroe 3-6, Santana 2-3
Yankees vs. Rodriguez: Andújar 2-8, Gardner 7-31, Higashioka 0-2, Judge 3-20, LeMahieu 2-10, Odor 2-5, Stanton 1-4, Sánchez 3-13, Torres 5-15, Urshela 4-13
Stat of the day: Friday’s win was Boston’s first at Yankee Stadium since June 2, 2019, snapping an 11-game losing streak in the Bronx.
Notes: Rodriguez is 6-6 with a 3.87 ERA in 16 starts against the Yankees, most recently a six-inning, one-run outing in September 2019. Rodriguez last pitched in Monday’s 11-2 loss at Houston when he allowed six runs on seven hits in 4 ⅔ innings. It marked the fourth straight start he allowed at least four runs ... The Yankees mustered eight hits but went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position Friday. They also hit into two more double plays, raising their major league-leading total to 54 ... New York’s top five hitters of DJ LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Gio Urshela, and Gleyber Torres were a combined 8-for-19 Friday but the rest of its lineup was 0-for-15 with 10 strikeouts ... After getting Friday’s win, the Red Sox will try to secure their first regular-season series victory in New York since Aug. 8-11, 2017. Since then, the Red Sox are 6-24 in 30 regular-season games at Yankee Stadium.
Aminn Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.