Game 58: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and notes

After easing past the Yankees on Friday night, the Red Sox return to the Bronx Saturday looking to clinch a series win over their rivals in the second of a three-game set.

Eduardo Rodriguez will take the ball for Boston, trying to put a dismal May — a 1-5 record in six starts with a 7.28 ERA in 29 ⅔ innings — behind him with a more successful start to June.

The Yankees, losers of eight of their last 11, will throw Jameson Taillon, whose only appearance against the Sox came in April 2017. Then a Pirate, Taillon threw seven shoutout innings but took a no-decision at Fenway.