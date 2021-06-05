How Red Sox reliever Adam Ottavino became ‘King of the Called Strike’

“I was always interested in the breaking ball,” said Ottavino, who has a 2.91 ERA with 28 strikeouts and 16 walks in 21⅔ innings as the primary Red Sox setup man. “A lot of my favorite pitchers weren’t really the power pitchers. My favorite pitchers were David Cone, Jimmy Key, El Duque [Orlando Hernandez], Al Leiter. I loved Pedro [Martinez], too, but at the time, I didn’t think I could be like that. But I felt I could throw a curveball. So we always practiced it from a young age. I never really shied away from it.”

The three-game series in Yankee Stadium represents a homecoming for Ottavino, a Brooklyn native. When he and his father, John, played catch in Prospect Park in the 1990s, the Little Leaguer had a particular kind of pitcher whom he tried to emulate.

How do you become the King of the Called Strike? For Adam Ottavino, the answer lies in visions formed about a dozen miles from the ballpark where he’s playing with the Red Sox this weekend.

Young pitchers often daydream about blowing away hitters by throwing the ball past them. Plenty of big leaguers think similarly. At the All-Star Game in 2019, Gerrit Cole acknowledged that he’d never given any thought to how to elicit called strikes, with his entire game predicated on how to elicit swings and misses.

Ottavino’s vision was — and is — different.

“I love called strike three. That’s what gets me more juiced than anything else,” he said. “Swing and miss, too, is great. But in my mind, [as a kid] I was thinking about trying to mesmerize the hitter.”

Ottavino and his father — an actor who still frequently spends his free time umpiring for 78 Youth Sports in Brooklyn — were fascinated by the art of pitching, the ability to use spin to shape pitches in different ways and defy hitters’ expectations.

A young Adam Ottavino learned the art of pitching with his father, John. Courtesy/John Ottavino

“What would you throw in this situation? How do you get a take? How do you get a swing? We were always talking about that stuff,” said Ottavino. “At an early age, his philosophy was any pitch, any time, any count so you’re unpredictable. I really love that approach. It’s what I always wanted to do.”

Those conversations were framed by the perspective of an upbringing surrounded by the arts. Ottavino’s father acts, his mother and grandmother paint, several friends from Brooklyn became artists. When not playing sports, Ottavino loved skateboarding and searching for displays of graffiti and street art. He still finds inspiration in photography, dance, and martial arts.

Baseball was an extension of the world in which Ottavino grew up instead of something outside of it. Pitching became a form of expression. A curveball was not one pitch but potentially several. A 3-1 count did not automatically mean a fastball but instead whatever might disrupt a hitter.

Ottavino learned to throw hard but delighted in the movement of his pitches — a slider that could sweep or tilt, a two-seam fastball that he could start in the lefthanded batter’s box and break over the plate — more than he did in raw velocity.

“I see the beauty in the game, in the shapes of the pitches, in their variety, and in the ability to do anything you want out there. It’s kind of like feeling you have a superpower,” said Ottavino. “When I’m really going good, I’m in a creative mindset out there. I’m free-flowing, thinking, ‘Anything is possible. I can make any pitch I want right now, shape it my way.’ That’s when I’m at my best.”

His best typically generates a vexed smirk from a batter bemoaning his inability to pull the trigger on a pitch that looked like a ball out of the hand but ultimately dived into the strike zone — something Ottavino has proven capable of doing with unrivaled frequency.

More than 600 pitchers have thrown at least 2,000 pitches since 2015 — the start of the Statcast era. None has thrown as high a percentage for called strikes as Ottavino, who has gotten a batter to take a strike with 22.4 percent of his offerings.

The reliever takes pride in that status. After all, a called strike represents a no-risk event, while there is some inherent risk for a pitcher any time a batter swings.

“If I can punch out a guy looking with a guy in scoring position, that’s better than him swinging and maybe making weak contact against the shift and find a way. It’s a huge part of my game,” said Ottavino. “It’s not everything, but I love the fact that I seem to be a little better in that than others.”

There is a downside to status as King of the Called Strike. At a time when angst grips the game about its inaction, the 35-year-old recognizes that the intentional pursuit of non-swings comes with drawbacks.

“It’s going to look downright ugly sometimes,” said Ottavino. “It’s not the typical couple balls in the gap and you’re out of the game. It’s full-count, close pitch, take, ball four, stolen base, strikeout, walk. It is what it is.

“[But] if I’m on my game,” he added, “I might make three guys look really bad and have somebody say, ‘That was something different.’ ”

And on those occasions, Ottavino takes some delight in a career come full circle — a late-innings reliever who, after 488 career appearances, feels very much connected to the player he dreamed about becoming in Prospect Park.

“It’s the most pure reflection of who I am,” said Ottavino, who is currently part of a fund-raising effort to support his youth sports league. “It’s who I was as a kid … Eventually you get to the point where you’re able to kind of just be you. I’ve finally been able to do that.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.