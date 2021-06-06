17-year-old boy in critical condition after being pulled from Dedham pool

A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was pulled from an in-ground pool during a graduation party in Dedham early Sunday morning, police said.
Officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a possible drowning in the backyard of a home on Netta Road at about 12:30 a.m., Dedham police said in a statement. Bystanders were performing CPR on the teen, who is from Dedham, when officers arrived.
He was taken to a Boston hospital by ambulance and was believed to be in critical condition Sunday afternoon, according to the statement. Police have notified Dedham Public Schools so that officials there can provide support to the school community.
Advertisement
The incident is under investigation, police said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.