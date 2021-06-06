17-year-old boy in critical condition after being pulled from Dedham pool

A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was pulled from an in-ground pool during a graduation party in Dedham early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a possible drowning in the backyard of a home on Netta Road at about 12:30 a.m., Dedham police said in a statement. Bystanders were performing CPR on the teen, who is from Dedham, when officers arrived.