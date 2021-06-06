19-year-old Brockton man drowns at Mound Street Beach in Quincy

Officers responded to a report at about 2:15 p.m. that Silva had entered the water and had not resurfaced, Quincy police said. Multiple agencies sent emergency personnel to the scene, along with two civilian divers who happened to be nearby.

A 19-year-old Brockton man died after he was pulled from the water at Mound Street Beach in Quincy on Sunday afternoon, police said.

“As he was going under, he waved to some of the people on shore,” Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan said at the scene, according to video broadcast by WHDH-TV. “They didn’t realize that he was in distress. They thought he was just playing or waving. At that point, he went under and didn’t come out.”

Advertisement

Keenan said the department activated its dive team and several Quincy officers went “into the water, but at that point they were unable to locate him.” He said a boater “happened to be in the area, spotted what was going on, put his dive gear on very, very quickly, got in the water and made the recovery.”

Silva was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. He was pronounced dead at 4:38 p.m., Quincy police dispatcher Mike Bowes said.

Silva’s drowning was the fourth in Massachusetts in the past three days. On Friday, Worcester police Officer Enmanuel Familia drowned in a pond in the city’s largest park while trying to save a 14-year-old boy, Troy Love, who also perished. '

On Saturday, an unidentified man drowned at White Island Pond in Plymouth, according to officials.

Early Sunday morning, a 17-year-old boy was pulled from an in-ground pool during a graduation party in Dedham and was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

About an hour and a half after Silva’s drowning, a child was pulled from Lake Gardner without a pulse but later was revived, according to Amesbury police.

Advertisement

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.