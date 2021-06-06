Area school districts plan early release Monday with scorching temperatures expected

Worcester officials also announced there will be no half-day morning or afternoon preschool on Monday and Tuesday. Head Start buildings will open at their regular time and close at 12:30 p.m., but no transportation to or from the schools will be available, officials said.

In Worcester, students will be released three hours early Monday and Tuesday in all schools, officials announced on Twitter . The heat wave is only one reason; a number of the schools lack air conditioning, and water fountains have been off-limits because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they said. The schools will provide lunch and water to students, but officials recommend that parents send their children to campus with additional water.

School officials in several area communities are planning to release students early as high temperatures, expected to reach the mid-90s, sear the region Monday.

Students in Lexington will also be let out early on Monday, Superintendent Julie Hackett announced on Twitter, citing “ongoing, oppressive heat.” Middle school students will be first out at 11:30 a.m., followed by the high school at noon, and elementary students at 12:30 p.m.

Some Wellesley schools will dismiss students early Monday and Tuesday, Superintendent David Lusser said in an e-mail to parents. Preschoolers and middle school students will be out at 11:30 a.m., and elementary students will be dismissed at noon. Wellesley High School, which is the only school with air conditioning, will have a full day, with dismissal at 1:30 p.m.

Stoneham High School students will be released at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Superintendent John Macero announced in a tweet. All other schools, which have air conditioning, will follow their normal schedules, he said.

Winchester Superintendent Judith Evans announced that students in kindergarten through fifth grade will be released at 11:20 a.m., and students in grades six through 12 will be dismissed at noon.

In Braintree, all students will be released early due to “excessive heat,” officials announced on Facebook. High school students will be released at 1 p.m., elementary school students at 1:30 p.m., and middle school students at 2:15 p.m. There will be no afternoon kindergarten.

Due to the heat, schools will also close early in Springfield, officials announced on Facebook. High school students will be dismissed at 11:05 a.m., middle school students at 11:35 a.m., and elementary school students at 12:10 p.m. No preschool classes will be held.

Students in Watertown also will be dismissed early, beginning with preschoolers at noon, elementary students at 12:15 p.m., and middle- and high-school students at 12:30 p.m., according to a notice on the school district’s website.

Schools in Lowell will end the day two hours early, according to a notice posted on the district’s website.

Wilmington High School, Westford Public Schools, and Holyoke Public Schools will also have early dismissals.

Shannon Larson of Globe staff contributed to this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.