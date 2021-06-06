Boston police officers remembered in annual ceremony

“It’s never easy and it’s often painful, but I’m going to ask you today, to not look upon this as a sorrowful event,” Long said. “I want you to look upon this as an opportunity to celebrate your loved ones’ lives. Celebrate the bravery, the courage, the compassion that they showed every time [they] put on a uniform. Celebrate what they meant to their families, celebrate what they meant to this department, and celebrate what they meant to the city every time they went out on the street.”

He encouraged people at the annual memorial service to focus on remembering and celebrating the lives of their family members and colleagues.

On a hot Sunday morning in Mount Hope Cemetery, Boston police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long looked over a gathering of families of current and former officers and acknowledged how difficult it is to grieve lost loved ones.

The Boston Police Relief Association Memorial Day Service, typically held every spring, was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s reading of the roll included 120 Boston police officers, most of whom were retired, who have died since May 2019.

“These men and women are an essential part of the Boston police family. Each of their losses has been felt deeply across our ranks,” said Sergeant Daniel MacDonald, president of the Boston Police Relief Association.

MacDonald remembered Boston police Officer Jose Fontanez, who died of COVID-19 complications last April. Fontanez served almost all of his 29 years with the department in Jamaica Plain.

“Officer Fontanez was a crucial and beloved member of the Boston Police Department family,” MacDonald said. “He put himself at risk during the height of the pandemic, to serve and protect the city of Boston.”

He also saluted three officers from outside Boston: Worcester Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia, who drowned trying to save a 14-year-old boy in a pond Friday; and Braintree officers Matthew Donoghue and Bill Cushing, who were injured in a shootout while responding to a domestic dispute on Friday. Donoghue and Cushing are both recovering.

“The danger that police officers face is real, and we need to continue to stand together and support one another,” MacDonald said.

In the crowd were members of Fontanez’s family, including Ethan Fontanez, one of his four children, who said he was touched by Long’s message to remember his father’s life.

“Just being here and being able to remember them and keep them alive, you know, even when they’re not physically here,” said Fontanez, 20. “That’s what it’s all about. ... Just being here, that’s the biggest thing.”

Surrounded by family members, some of them wearing T-shirts with Jose Fontanez’s name on the back, Ethan Fontanez said he was grateful.

“He’s a great guy and, I miss him a lot,” Ethan Fontanez said. “I think everybody here, as well as myself, are thankful for him as a police officer and as a father.”

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.