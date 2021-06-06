Child’s pulse returns after being pulled from Amesbury lake

A child was pulled from Lake Gardner in Amesbury without a pulse on Sunday afternoon but was later revived, officials said.

The child, who was not identified, was taken from the water at 4:16 p.m., 25 minutes after police received a 911 call reporting a person drowning, Amesbury police said in a statement.

The child was taken to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport. Police say the child had no pulse when first pulled from the lake, but it was later recovered as paramedics and emergency room staff worked to resuscitate the child.