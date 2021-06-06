Four firefighters suffer heat exhaustion battling 5-alarm Lowell fire

Four Lowell firefighters were hospitalized for heat exhaustion after battling a five-alarm fire that tore through two multifamily homes on Clare Street amid the stifling heat of Sunday morning, officials said.
Deputy Fire Chief Joe Roth said the department is still investigating the cause of the fire.
“Both homes suffered extensive damage,” Roth said.
The firefighters were released from nearby hospitals Sunday after being treated for heat exhaustion, he said.
There were families inside both homes when the fire broke out, but all the residents escaped unharmed, he said.