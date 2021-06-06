Hyde Park man charged in West Roxbury assaults

A 49-year-old Hyde Park man was arrested Sunday afternoon in connection with two indecent assault and battery incidents in West Roxbury, officials said.
Boston police on Saturday asked the public for help identifying a man who was involved in two incidents near 1230 VFW Parkway that morning.
The suspect, Elon Duarte, was arrested just before 1 p.m. Sunday and will be arraigned in the West Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of lewd and lascivious conduct and two counts of indecent assault and battery, police said.