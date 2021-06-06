Man who died in Hatfield motorcycle crash identified

A man who died in a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning in Hatfield has been identified as Gregory J. Papageorge, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office.
A neighbor heard the motorcycle crash at the intersection of Pantry and Mountain roads at 1:19 a.m. Saturday and called 911.
Hatfield police and firefighters responded to the scene, along with Massachusetts State Police.
Papageorge, who lived in Hatfield, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.
State Police continue to investigate the incident.
Diana Bravo can be reached at diana.bravo@globe.com.