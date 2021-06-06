Police seek information on Mattapan incident

Boston police are asking for the public’s help after they found a man with a life-threatening head injury on a Mattapan sidewalk early Sunday morning, officials said.
Officers responded to a call about an injured man near 1200 Blue Hill Ave. around 2 a.m., police said in a statement.
The victim was “suffering from apparent head trauma” and was taken to a local hospital, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 617-343-4470, share an anonymous tip on the CrimeStoppers line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
