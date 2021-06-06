Police seek information on Mattapan incident

Boston police are asking for the public’s help after they found a man with a life-threatening head injury on a Mattapan sidewalk early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to a call about an injured man near 1200 Blue Hill Ave. around 2 a.m., police said in a statement.

The victim was “suffering from apparent head trauma” and was taken to a local hospital, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.