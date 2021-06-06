Racist graffiti found on Dracut road

Police searched the area but did not find any suspects, the statement said.

Officers responded to the intersection of County and Indian roads at about 4 p.m. for a report of the graffiti and found it sprayed on the roadway, the Dracut Police Department said in a statement Sunday.

Police believe the graffiti was put there between Friday night and Saturday afternoon, the statement said.

“We denounce any hateful, racist language that targets any group as this type of behavior is disgusting and has no place in our community,” Dracut Police Chief Peter Bartlett said in the statement. “We take all reports of hateful actions and racism extremely seriously, and we will continue our investigation into this matter.”

Advertisement

The incident remains under investigation, the statement said. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (978) 957-2123.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.