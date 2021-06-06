State reports about 55 percent of Mass. population fully vaccinated Sunday

The Department of Public Health reported on Sunday 34,665 new administered doses, down from 96,380 doses reported the day before.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — has climbed to more than 3.8 million, the state reported. The state’s population is about 7 million.

State officials Sunday said Sunday that about 55 percent of Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as the Department of Public Health reported four new deaths and 126 cases.

The rollout of vaccines in Massachusetts, which began with medical workers in December, now includes all adults.

Starting last month, the Pfizer vaccine also became available for adolescents as young as 12.

State measures that track averages of new deaths and cases have continually declined since April to levels not reported since early in the pandemic.

But the virus continues to take a toll.

As of Sunday, the total number of deaths from the virus reached 17,548, according to the Department of Public Health. COVID-19 has infected more than 662,000 people in the state since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The state said 4,335 people were estimated to have active cases, and 178confirmed patients were in the hospital.





