Steamship Authority continues to be affected by ransomware attack

The Steamship Authority continues to be impacted by a ransomware attack that is affecting its payment system and website, the authority said Sunday.
Some credit card access is now available at terminals and parking lots, but customers are still urged to use cash since it will speed up the payment process, the authority said in a statement.
Customers are still unable to book or change reservations online, over the phone, or at the terminals. Cancellation fees are being waived for anyone unable to rebook their travel, statement said.
Scheduled trips to and from Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are operating “safely and as scheduled,” but some delays in the ticketing process may occur, the statement said.
Existing reservations are being honored, and the authority will work to accommodate island residents who need to travel off-island for medical needs “as quickly as possible,” the statement said.
“The Steamship Authority continues to work with its internal team, as well as with third-party experts and local, state, and federal officials, to address Wednesday’s incident,” the statement said.
