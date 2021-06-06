Steamship Authority continues to be affected by ransomware attack

The Steamship Authority continues to be impacted by a ransomware attack that is affecting its payment system and website, the authority said Sunday.

Some credit card access is now available at terminals and parking lots, but customers are still urged to use cash since it will speed up the payment process, the authority said in a statement.

Customers are still unable to book or change reservations online, over the phone, or at the terminals. Cancellation fees are being waived for anyone unable to rebook their travel, statement said.