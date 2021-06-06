Worcester police officer to be remembered at funeral Mass Thursday

Calling hours for Familia’s mourners are scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at St. John’s Catholic Church in Worcester, according to the obituary, which was released by Mercadante Funeral Home and Chapel on Sunday. He will be buried after the 10 a.m. funeral Mass Thursday at the church.

Enmanuel Familia, 38, died after jumping into Green Hill Pond in Worcester where several young people were struggling. Familia and a 14-year-old from Virginia, Troy Love, were both taken to the hospital, where they were declared dead.

A Worcester police officer who died Friday trying to save a drowning boy will be remembered at a funeral Mass Thursday, according to his obituary.

The officer’s name was mentioned during prayers for those the community had lost at the church’s Sunday Mass.

Funeral arrangements for Love have not been released. The teenager was on vacation with his mother and three siblings when he drowned, according to an online fund-raiser page.

“Troy was a great young man, talked about [wanting] to join the military when he was able to, he loved video gaming and hanging out with his older brother,” according to the organizer of the fund-raiser, who identified herself as Love’s aunt, Patricia Love.

On Saturday, the teenager’s mother, Roberta Love, said her son was an eighth-grader who loved baseball and the video game Fortnite. A happy boy who never liked to see anyone feeling sad, Love had “a huge heart,” she said.

The fund-raiser had raised more than $7,000 as of Sunday evening.

Familia, who went by the nickname “Manny,” was an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, according to his obituary. He arrived in Worcester as a young boy and graduated from Doherty Memorial High School in 2001 before attending Quinsigamond Community College and Anna Maria College, where he was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

He had been a Worcester officer for five years, most recently assigned to patrol the northeast section of the city. He was also a member of the tactical patrol force, crisis intervention team, and a crisis negotiator and recruitment officer, according to the obituary.

“Only on the police department for a short time, Manny made a huge impact,” the obituary said, citing Familia’s work both on duty and representing the department in charity events.

“The loss of Officer Enmanuel (Manny) Familia has been one of the hardest things any of us has had to deal with in our careers,” Worcester Police Chief Steven M. Sargent said in a statement posted on Instagram Saturday. We lost a true hero and the pain we feel from this loss has been overwhelming.

“But the outpouring of support that we have received over the past 24 hours has given us strength, comfort and has inspired us. . . . Together, we will get through this as a community and as a family.”

Familia had also worked at the Oakham Police Department, Quinsigamond Community College Police Department, and the Clark University Police Department.

“Officer Familia was a staple in our department and community from 2014-2016,” the Clark University Police Department said in a Facebook post Saturday. “He was well known across campus, students, and staff alike, for his big heart, warm smile, and contagious laugh. Officer Familia served with pride, honor, and dedication.”

The department said Familia continued to contribute to the college community after joining the Worcester police force, adding, “His spirit will truly be missed by us all.”

In the days since his death, Familia has also been lauded by officials including Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr., and Worcester Mayor Joseph M. Petty.

On Sunday, State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said Familia “modeled for us what is noble and right about law enforcement: service to others above self.”

Electronic signboards on the Massachusetts Turnpike displayed a message over the weekend thanking Familia for his service.

State Attorney General Maura Healey said on Twitter Saturday that she is “keeping the Familias in my heart.”

An online fund-raiser to support Familia’s family had raised more than $72,000 as of early Sunday evening.

Familia leaves behind a wife of 22 years, whom he met when he was 12, as well as a 17-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son, according to the obituary. The late officer was remembered as a St. Peter’s Church basketball coach who loved watching his son play baseball, vacationing in Florida, and spending days at the beach with his family.

The officer was honored at two baseball games Sunday, according to media reports and Worcester police, including at his son’s morning game in Southborough, where more than 100 officers came to support the 13-year-old, and at an afternoon Worcester Red Sox home game, where the boy threw out the first pitch.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.