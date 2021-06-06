Mass. reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 126 cases, 34,665 vaccinations Sunday

The total number of shots administered amounted to 86.7 percent of the 9,333,640 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The number of new vaccinations was fewer than on Saturday, when 96,380 were reported.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 34,665 to 8,095,943, state officials reported Sunday.

The total shots administered included 4,260,666 first shots and 3,577,989 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported a total of 257,288 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 3,835,277.

The state also reported 126 new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 662,154. The department also reported four new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,548.

It said 4,335 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 178 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The state reported that 30,055 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 23.1 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 2,082 people, bringing that total to more than 1.3 million.

The state reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at .53 percent.

It said the rate would be .76 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

