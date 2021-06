Azusa Pacific University said there was “active gun shot activity” around 1:20 p.m. near the campus, which is located in the San Gabriel Valley northeast of Los Angeles.

AZUSA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating gunfire near a Christian university campus in Southern California on Sunday, officials said.

Anyone on the campus was told to shelter in place and stay indoors, the university said in an alert.

It was not immediately clear if anyone had been injured or taken into custody.