Canada grants NHL cross-border travel exemption for playoffs

Canadian Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino’s spokesman Alexander Cohen said the decision was made in conjunction with the Public Health Agency of Canada and with approval from the Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, and Manitoba governments.

When in Canada, teams will be required to stay in a bubble and be tested daily for COVID-19, similar to the tight restrictions that allowed the NHL to stage and complete its playoffs in two hub cities last year. Teams will be assigned designated hotels and have no interaction with the public.

The NHL received an exemption from Canadian health officials allowing cross-border travel for teams starting in the semifinal round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the league announced Sunday.

Cohen said the government will not hesitate to take further action should it be required.

“The National Hockey League is very appreciative of the decision,” NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said in a statement released by the league.

The exemption means the winner of the NHL’s West Division second-round playoff series between Colorado and Vegas will be allowed to travel to face the winner of the North Division second-round series between Winnipeg and Montreal.

The exemption will stay in place in the event Winnipeg or Montreal advances to the Stanley Cup Final.

The NHL was considering having its Canadian-based North Division champion relocate to a temporary home in the US starting in the semifinals.

The border restrictions prevented NHL teams from traveling between the US and Canada during a shortened 56-game regular season. The league was limited to inter-division play only, and led to the creation of a North Division made up of the NHL’s seven Canadian-based franchises.

With few exceptions, travelers entering Canada are required to enter a two-week period of isolation upon arrival.

The restrictions came into effect in March 2020, shortly after the coronavirus pandemic began, and led to the NBA’s Toronto Raptors and Major League Baseball’s Toronto Blue Jays playing their regular seasons exclusively in the US.