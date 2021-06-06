Canadiens rout Jets, take commanding 3-0 lead in second-round series

The Canadiens lead a playoff series 3-0 for the first time since 2015, when they beat Ottawa in the opening round.

Corey Perry , Artturi Lehkonen and Nick Suzuki also scored for the Canadiens, who have won six straight playoff games and haven’t trailed in a game since losing Game 4 against Toronto in the first round. Montreal will try to complete a four-game sweep of Winnipeg on Monday night at home.

Joel Armia had two goals and an assist, Carey Price made 26 saves, and the Canadiens defeated the Winnipeg Jets, 5-1, Sunday night in Montreal to take a 3-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Advertisement

Who would win the third-period scuffle between the Canadiens and Jets was the only question late in Sunday's Game 3 blowout. Minas Panagiotakis/Getty

Adam Lowry scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves. Winnipeg was without top center Mark Scheifele, who is serving a four-game suspension for a charging penalty in the series opener. The Jets got Paul Stastny back after he missed the first two games with an undisclosed injury.

Montreal welcomed another 2,500 fans Sunday night after hosting the first NHL crowd in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic for Game 6 against Toronto.

The Canadiens opened the scoring at 4:45 of the first period on a grinding shift by the fourth line of Perry, Armia and Eric Staal. Caught in the middle of a change following a turnover, the Jets were hemmed into their end for 30 seconds before Perry’s shot — the Canadiens’ third chance of the sequence — went off Winnipeg defenseman Jordie Benn’s stick and past Hellebuyck.

Lehkonen made it 2-0 at 9:24 of the second on a scramble after Phillip Danault hit the post.

The Jets went to the power play when the Canadiens were whistled for too many men, but Armia intercepted Stastny’s pass and broke the other way on a 2 on 1 before delaying around a sliding Josh Morrissey to make it 3-0 at 13:41 of the second. It was Montreal’s third shorthanded goal of the playoffs.

Advertisement

Lowry broke Price’s shutout streak at 99 minutes, 33 seconds with 2:09 left in the period when he took a pass from Mathieu Perreault and fired blocker side for his second.

Suzuki made it 4-1 on a power play at 8:52 of the third, and Armia added his second of the night into an empty net with Hellebuyck on the bench for an extra attacker and Montreal killing another penalty with 3:18 remaining.

As hats hit the ice, Jonathan Marchessault celebrates his third goal with the Golden Knights bench in their Game 4 victory over the Avalanche. John Locher/Associated Press

Marchessault hat trick pulls Golden Knights even

Jonathan Marchessault had his fourth career hat trick to lead the Golden Knights to a 5-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Las Vegas to tie their second-round series at two games apiece.

Two days after his tying goal sparked a come-from-behind win in Game 3, Marchessault got his third three-goal game with the Golden Knights. The eight-year veteran also had one while with Florida.

Max Pacioretty and Patrick Brown also scored for Vegas, while Marc-Andre Fleury made 17 saves for his 87th career playoff victory — one shy of tying Ed Belfour for fifth on the all-time list.

Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made 17 saves in the win. John Locher/Associated Press

The game was played in front of an announced crowd of 18,081 — the largest to attend an NHL game this season.

Game 5 is Tuesday night at Colorado.

Brandon Saad had the only goal for the Avalanche, who had an early 1-0 lead. Philipp Grubauer, who came in with a .941 playoff save percentage, stopped 30 shots.

Advertisement

The Golden Knights have outscored Colorado 9-4 since the start of the second period in Game 2, and outshot the Avalanche 110-52 since the first period of the same game.

After Saad gave Colorado a 1-0 lead less than two minutes into the game, the Golden Knights dominated. Whether they were exiting the defensive zone and building steam in the neutral zone, keeping pressure on Grubauer, or neutralizing the Avalanche’s speedy top line, the Knights controlled the action for much of the night.

Through the first two periods, at 5 on 5, Vegas held a 17-9 edge on shot attempts, an 11-3 advantage with scoring chances, and a 6-1 lead with high-danger chances.

Marchessault tied it at 1 after linemate Reilly Smith’s backhand caromed off the crossbar with what Grubauer thought was a goal as he appeared dejected and took his focus away from the action. William Karlsson threw the puck at the net and Marchessault was there for a redirect into a wide-open net.

With Vegas’s top line opening the second period, captain Mark Stone led a 3-on-2 rush from the defensive zone and as they crossed the red line, fed Pacioretty, who skated in and scored on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle to the far side.

Later in the period, on a power play, Alex Pietrangelo set up near the point and drew all four Colorado skaters in his direction, leaving Marchessault wide open and with a perfect view of the net. Pietrangelo promptly sent a soft pass to Marchessault, who blasted a one-timer past Grubauer to push Vegas’s lead to 3-1.

Advertisement

Marchessault completed the hat trick six minutes into the third period, when he took Smith’s cross-ice pass and buried it to give Vegas a commanding 4-1 lead.

Brown, who wore the captain’s “C” on his sweater during the AHL season with the Henderson Silver Knights, sent a chip shot at Grubauer, who slid behind the goal line with the puck to extend Vegas’s lead to 5-1.