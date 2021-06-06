Central Michigan eliminates UConn in NCAA Baseball Regional

Zach Heeke batted 3 for 5 and drove in four runs and Central Michigan pulled away with five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Connecticut 14-9 in the South Bend Regional in an elimination game. Heeke hit a home run and scored twice, Zach Gilles had four bunt singles to drive in a pair of runs and scored three times and Mario Camilletti added a homer and drove in two for the Chippewas (42-17). Central Michigan starting pitcher Garrett Navarra sprayed nine hits across five innings allowing five earned runs. Navarra aided his own cause coming up with a pair of hits including a homer. Chase Rollin’s lead-off homer in the seventh marked the beginning of an inning in which CMU sent 10 batters to the plate. The Chippewas batted .452 in a 19-for-42 effort. Reggie Crawford went 3 for 5 with four RBI and two homers for the UConn (34-19).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Veronica Burton makes USA AmeriCup team

Northwestern senior guard Veronica Burton, a former Newton South standout, has been named to the USA AmeriCup final roster, USA Basketball announced. Burton is one of 12 top student-athletes in the country representing the USA in the FIBA AmeriCup that begins on Saturday, June 12 in Puerto Rico. The top four teams in the tournament earn a spot in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 Qualifying Tournaments. The USA team is led by national team head coach Dawn Staley, who also is the head coach of South Carolina. Burton is coming off an impressive junior season in Evanston where she helped lead Northwestern to its first NCAA Tournament win in 28 years. Burton was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year for the second season in a row after leading the nation in steals per game. She was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

Advertisement

BOXING

Paul goes distance with Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather exchanges blows with Logan Paul during their match at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday night in Miami Gardens. Cliff Hawkins/Photographer: Cliff Hawkins/Gett

Floyd Mayweather Jr. outclassed YouTube personality Logan Paul but couldn’t stop him inside the distance. Mayweather and Paul boxed an eight-round exhibition at Hard Rock Stadium. With the bout not being scored, no winner was declared. The 44-year-old Mayweather used the ring skills that propelled him to world titles in five divisions and a 50-0 career record to frustrate Paul with solid lead and counter shots.

Advertisement

SOCCER

Brazil’s soccer president suspended for harassment

Brazilian soccer confederation president Rogério Caboclo was suspended for 30 days after an accusation of sexual harassment against him emerged. The CBF said in a statement it had received the ethics committee’s decision to “temporarily suspend” Caboclo. The suspension could be further extended as the committee investigates the accusation. Caboclo denies any wrongdoing. He was formally accused by a former staffer on Friday, according to website Globo Esporte. On Saturday his lawyers said Caboclo would prove his innocence in a case they did not detail. Caboclo has been an organizer of the troubled Copa America tournament that starts in Brazil on June 13.

Germany defeats Portugal to win title

Germany won the first men’s European Championship soccer title of this summer, with a former England youth international scoring the goal that beat Portugal 1-0 in the under-21 final. Lukas Nmecha neatly rounded Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa to score in the 49th minute after running on to an angled pass into the goalmouth by Wolfsburg midfielder Ridle Baku. Germany-born Nmecha played only a handful of games at his parent club Manchester City before impressing this season on loan at Anderlecht. The Belgian club is coached by former City great Vincent Kompany. Germany’s third under-21 Euros title followed wins in 2009 and 2017, and left Portugal a beaten finalist for a third time, after 1994 and 2015. Portugal’s team in 2015 included three players who were in the senior national team that won the 2016 European Championship final. Portugal defends its title in the postponed Euro 2020 tournament that starts Friday, and will play Germany in a Group F match in Munich on June 19.

Advertisement

Spain’s Busquets has positive test

Spain’s preparations for the European Championship have taken a hit after captain Sergio Busquets tested positive for the coronavirus and is in danger of missing key games at the tournament. Busquets will need to be in isolation for 10 days, and his participation in the European tournament is in doubt. The midfielder is already set to miss the team’s opener against Sweden on June 14 in the southern Spanish city of Seville. Spain’s second match in Group E is against Poland on June 19, also in Seville. All other players in the Spanish squad tested negative for COVID-19, the federation said.

Miscellany

Canada captures world title

Nick Paul celebrates the game-winner with teammate Connor Brown. GINTS IVUSKANS/AFP via Getty Images

Nick Paul scored in overtime on a 2-and-1 break with Ottawa Senators teammate Connor Brown as Canada won its 27th world hockey title, beating Finland, 3-2, in Riga, Latvia. Maxime Comtois and Adam Henrique also scored for Canada, which looked down-and-out after losing its first three games in Riga before going on an improbable run to the top of the podium. Brown assisted on all three of Canada’s goals in the final to end the championship with a tournament-high 16 points (two goals, 14 assists). Mikael Ruohomaa and Petteri Lindbohm scored for Finland. Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves. Earlier, Cal Petersen made 33 saves as the United States beat Germany, 6-1, to claim the bronze . . . Reigning Olympic tennis gold medalist Monica Puig will miss the Tokyo Games and the rest of the season after having surgery on her right shoulder. Puig, who became the first athlete to win gold for Puerto Rico in any sport at an Olympics with her triumph at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, announced on Instagram account that she had a second operation to repair her rotator cuff and biceps tendon ... Sifan Hassan set a world record by running the 10,000 meters in 29 minutes, 6.82 seconds at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games . The 28-year-old Dutch athlete, back in the same stadium where she set her European record of 29:36.67 in the 10,000 last October, shaved more than 10 seconds off the previous world-best mark of 29:17.45 set by Ethiopia’s Almaz Ayana at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro . . . The Portland Sea Dogs shutout the Harrisburg Senators 2-0 in the series finale at FNB Field. Portland pitchers combined for the second shutout of the series allowing eight hits and did not allow a walk . . . The Red Wings hit five home runs as they slugged their way past the Worcester Red Sox, 12-5 at Polar Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement



