EMass boys’ volleyball: St. John’s Conor McCabe headlines Players of the Week

Conor McCabe, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) — The senior opposite hitter contributed everywhere on Tuesday, tallying 12 kills, 4 blocks, 4 digs, and 3 aces for the Pioneers (7-2) in a 3-0 Catholic Conference win against BC High.
Luke McFadyen, Lowell Catholic — His 20 assists and 5 aces were immense for the Crusaders (5-0) in Tuesday’s 3-0 Commonwealth win against Essex Tech.
Jonathan Narsjo, O’Bryant — The sophomore racked up 31 kills across two 3-1 wins, against Somerville and Revere, this week, part of a 2-1 week for the Tigers (6-4).
Ankeet Patel, Billerica — Notching a career-high 36 kills to go with 13 service points, Patel powered the Indians (3-7) to a Merrimack Valley Conference win against Andover on Wednesday.
Tyler Stewart, Taunton — The senior led the unbeaten Tigers (12-0) to a massive five-set win Friday against Milford, compiling 25 kills, 3 aces, and 12 service points.