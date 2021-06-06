EMass boys’ volleyball: St. John’s Conor McCabe headlines Players of the Week

Conor McCabe, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) — The senior opposite hitter contributed everywhere on Tuesday, tallying 12 kills, 4 blocks, 4 digs, and 3 aces for the Pioneers (7-2) in a 3-0 Catholic Conference win against BC High.

Luke McFadyen, Lowell Catholic — His 20 assists and 5 aces were immense for the Crusaders (5-0) in Tuesday’s 3-0 Commonwealth win against Essex Tech.

Jonathan Narsjo, O’Bryant — The sophomore racked up 31 kills across two 3-1 wins, against Somerville and Revere, this week, part of a 2-1 week for the Tigers (6-4).