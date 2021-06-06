Game 59: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and notes

Domingo Germán will be on the mound to try to stop the Red Sox. The righthander has struggled in six career outings against Boston with a 5.11 ERA in 24 ⅔ innings, but struck out 35 batters and walked only eight in those appearances.

The Red Sox wrap up a three-game set with the Yankees on Sunday, in search of their first road sweep of their rivals since June 2011. Garrett Richards will take the mound for Boston, coming off a solid outing in Houston on Tuesday in which he held the Astros to two earned runs in six innings of work. But against the Yankees, he’s struggled, putting up an 8.42 ERA in 25 ⅔ innings.

J.D. Martinez missed his second straight game with a left wrist issue.

Lineups

RED SOX (35-23): Santana DH, Verdugo LF, Bogaerts SS, Devers 3B, Renfroe RF, González 2B, Hernández CF, Vázquez C, Dalbec 1B, Richards P.

Pitching: RHP Garrett Richards (4-4, 3.75 ERA)

YANKEES (31-28): TBA

Pitching: RHP Domingo Germán (4-3, 3.27 ERA)

Time: 7:08 p.m.

TV, radio: ESPN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Germán: Bogaerts 4-10, Devers 2-11, Gonzalez 4-9, Martinez 1-11, Plawecki 1-4, Vázquez 0-2

Yankees vs. Richards: Andújar 1-1, Gardner 3-10, Judge 3-3, Odor 2-27, Stanton 0-4, Sánchez 1-2, Torres 0-1, Urshela 1-8

Stat of the day: Kiké Hernández was in an 0 for 27 slump before his go-ahead double in the eighth inning Saturday put the Red Sox ahead for good.

Notes: The Red Sox won 7-3 on Saturday, having scored just 12 runs in their last five games and failing to score five runs or more since May 28 against the Marlins ... The defeat was the third straight and the ninth in 12 games for the Yankees, who have been outscored 56-29 in that span while losing considerable ground in the AL East standings ... The Sox have posted baseball’s second highest slugging percentage at .439 despite sitting just 10th in the majors in homers. Boston’s league-high 132 doubles, 23 more than any other team, have boosted their slugging mark among the league’s best.

Aminn Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.