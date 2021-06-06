The Bruins had better watch out for the Islanders’ Mathew Barzal after the way he stepped up in Game 4

“Honestly, it’s the playoffs,” Barzal said. “As much as I’d love to produce every night, just it’s so tight out there and sometimes it just doesn’t come that easy. So it’s more so just, when it’s not coming offensively that night, it’s just making sure I’m not on the ice for any goals against or making that block or just trying to get the puck out and just playing sound hockey.”

With just four assists and no goals through the Islanders’ first eight games of the playoffs, Barzal’s postseason numbers didn’t jump off the stat sheet. But he didn’t care one bit. He knows winning a playoff series takes scoring, but also so much more.

Before Mathew Barzal punched in the third-period goal that opened the floodgates for the New York Islanders on the way to a 4-1 win in Saturday’s Game 4, he had made up his mind to make every second on the ice matter, whether he scored or not.

Barzal knows what he brings to every game, and so does Islanders coach Barry Trotz, who saw a player who had been aggressive with his shot throughout the postseason (27 shots on goal) along with being a physical presence with seven blocks and seven hits.

Advertisement

Mathew Barzal has provided a spark for the Islanders during some key moments against the Bruins. Bruce Bennett/Getty

“I thought he was competing,” Trotz said. “A term I like to use, he was fighting for his inches . . . I liked Mat’s game. He was dangerous all night. He kept putting pucks to the net, creating. That’s how you’re going to score in the playoffs and he’s doing it right now.”

Barzal, who led the Islanders with 45 points in the regular season (17 goals, 28 assists), knew as well as anyone that he has had problems finding the net this postseason. But over the past two games, when the Islanders desperately needed goals, Barzal delivered. He came through with a third-period score Thursday that sent Game 3 to overtime, then delivered the deciding goal in Game 4. He said he put some pressure on himself to produce, but reminded himself that he could help his team win in ways beyond scoring.

Advertisement

“I feel like that’s more of a regular-season thing,” Barzal said. “Obviously if we lose three in the playoffs and I haven’t produced or my game has been off, then obviously I’m hard on myself. But we’ve never been out of a series. We won that first series against [Pittsburgh] and I wasn’t really, offensively, putting up crazy numbers.

“This is the playoffs. This is just about winning hockey games, whether you’re the guy that night that gets the winning goal or you’re the guy that’s just playing sound all night and helps your team in different ways. So I’m obviously hard on myself, but this time of year, it’s just about both getting wins — whether you’re scoring or not just trying to help the team and just getting wins.”

Barzal got the worst of a chippy moment in the second period. After shoving David Krejci in the back, Krejci turned around and appeared to jab him in the groin with his stick. Barzal dropped to the ice, Krejci was initially called for a spearing major, but after review, he was issued a slashing minor. On Sunday, the NHL fined Krejci $5,000.

Barzal said he was fine after the game.

Advertisement

“I was a little surprised,” Barzal said. “I haven’t seen that seen the clip yet. I felt it was a little vicious but it’s the refs’ call, judgment call from them. But yeah, I thought it was a tad vicious but again it’s up to the refs and it doesn’t matter now.”

David Krejci and Mathew Barzal haven't been afraid to mix it up to this point in the series. Bruce Bennett/Getty

Tying the series at two games apiece, Barzal said the Islanders believed they were fighting for their playoff lives.

“Obviously the biggest game for us so far,” Barzal said. “If we go down 3-1 to these guys heading back to TD Garden, that’s a death sentence.”

Delivering the game-winner was crucial, but it didn’t change the mind-set Barzal’s had all postseason.

“It’s obviously nice any time you get on the board and help your team,” Barzal said. “I think you guys sometimes want to make it out to be like the player’s feeling it or if they’re not scoring [they’re not], but throughout the whole playoffs I’ve been pretty happy with my compete level. We’ve been winning games, so if points aren’t there and we’re winning games, I’m OK with that.

“This is the playoffs. It’s not going to be the same guy every night. The last two games, I knew I had to step up. This has been a heavy series and I knew I had to step up. So I’ve been trying to just raise my compete and just trying to do what I can to help this team win.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.