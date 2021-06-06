Patrick Cantlay tops Collin Morikawa to win playoff and claim his second Memorial Tournament in three years

Cantlay closed with a 1-under-par 71 and won the Memorial in Dublin, Ohio, for the second time in three years, and he said he felt the same range of emotions in the final hour at Muirfield Village in his duel with Collin Morikawa.

Patrick Cantlay delivered a clutch birdie late in the round and a 12-foot par putt in a playoff to win the Memorial on a Sunday filled with drama, a little rain, and no Jon Rahm.

Only a day earlier, Cantlay walked off the 18th green six shots behind Rahm, whose 64 ranked as one of the great rounds at the course Jack Nicklaus built and tied two Memorial records, including largest 54-hole lead.

But he tested positive for the coronavirus — Rahm had been in the contact tracing protocol — and was withdrawn from the tournament.

Just like that, Cantlay and Morikawa went from six shots behind to tied for the lead.

And for so much of the final round, it stayed that way. Morikawa surged ahead with an 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th, while Cantlay missed birdie putts from 8 feet to tie him on the 15th, and then on the par-3 16th.

The round was halted for about five minutes because of a pop-up downpour while they were on the 17th green. When it resumed, Cantlay holed a 25-foot birdie putt to tie, and Morikawa stayed in the game with a 12-foot par.

Cantlay had a 25-foot birdie putt for the win on the 18th in regulation that grazed the right side of the cup, leaving he and Morikawa (71) at 13-under 275.

Patrick Cantlay picked up the fourth victory of his PGA Tour career, and second this season. Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Rahm finished his 54 holes at 18-under 198, tying the Memorial record. No one had ever lost a lead that large in the final round at Muirfield Village, though it has happened six times on the PGA Tour, most recently by Dustin Johnson in Shanghai in 2017.

Nicklaus figured the awkward situation for Cantlay and Morikawa would be one more element for them to battle.

“It was such a weird situation, so unfortunate,” Cantlay said. “Everyone, me included, knows it would be totally different today if that hadn’t happened. But there’s nothing I could do about it. I tried as hard as I could to reset and refocus.”

It led to the fourth victory of his PGA Tour career, and second this season. Cantlay also won the ZoZo Championship in California last October, rallying from a three-shot deficit to beat Rahm and Justin Thomas.

He becomes the seventh player to win multiple times at the Memorial, a list that starts with Tiger Woods winning five times and even Nicklaus, the tournament founder, winning twice.

Collin Morikawa, seen here reacting after missing a putt on the first playoff hole Sunday, fell just short. Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Morikawa won at Muirfield Village last year, just not the Memorial. He won in a playoff against Thomas at the Workday Charity Open, a one-time event when the pandemic forced the John Deere Classic to be canceled.

In that tournament, Morikawa twice had to watch as Thomas had a putt on the 18th green to win, and he survived to win on the third extra hole.

This time, he escaped one birdie chance by Cantlay in regulation. On the 18th in the playoff, Morikawa had a small piece of mud on his ball and came up well short from the fairway into deep rough. He chipped out to 6 feet.

Cantlay was well right and hacked it out into a bunker, but his shot from the wet sand rolled out 12 feet. It was on the same line as his 25-foot birdie attempt in regulation, and this time he poured it in for par. Moments later, Morikawa missed his 6-footer and Cantlay let out a big exhale before going over to shake hands with Nicklaus.

Champions — Stephen Ames won the Principal Charity Classic for his second PGA Tour Champions title, taking advantage of Tim Herron’s final-round collapse.

Seven strokes behind Herron entering the round, Ames shot a 5-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over fellow Canadian Mike Weir.

Stephen Ames shot a 5-under 67 Sunday for a one-stroke victory over Mike Weir. Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

“Everybody else kind of faltered coming in, unfortunately for those, but fortunate for me,” Ames said. “I had a second Atlanta and I had three other top-10s on top of that, so things were starting to shape up. It’s just a matter of putting things together and obviously getting fortunate, which is what happened this week for me.”

A four-time winner on the PGA Tour, Ames won the 2017 Mitsubishi Electric Classic for his first senior title. The 57-year-old naturalized Canadian citizen from Trinidad finished at 12-under 204 at Wakonda Club.

European — Maverick Antcliff of Australia shot a 4-under 68 to share a one-stroke lead with England’s Matthew Southgate after the second round of the European Open in Hamburg, Germany.

Antcliff had a bogey-free opening round and followed up with five birdies and a bogey in the second.

Matthew Southgate is in good shape heading into the late stages of The Porsche European Open. Christof Koepsel/Getty

The tournament at Green Eagle Golf Courses was shortened to 54 holes — and its start postponed by two days to Saturday — to allow players and tour staff from the United Kingdom extra time to deal with Germany’s travel restrictions.

Antcliff and Southgate go into Monday’s final round narrowly ahead of Darius Van Driel of the Netherlands, Edoardo Molinari of Italy and Scottish players Scott Jamieson and David Law.