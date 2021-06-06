White Sox manager Tony La Russa gets milestone victory in shutout over the Tigers

It was win No. 2,764 for La Russa, who was hired by Chicago in October for his first managerial job since he led St. Louis to the World Series championship in 2011. It has been a bit of a bumpy ride so far, but the 76-year-old Hall of Famer has the White Sox on top of the AL Central.

Tony La Russa moved past John McGraw into sole possession of second on baseball’s career manager wins list, directing the host Chicago White Sox to a 3-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

White Sox manager Tony LaRussa moved ahead of John McGraw as the second-most winningest manager in MLB history in Sunday's 3-0 victory over the visiting Detroit Tigers.

Second on the list is almost assuredly the highest finish for La Russa, who began his managerial career with the White Sox in 1979. The top spot belongs to Connie Mack with 3,731 victories.

Advertisement

La Russa watched as Chicago won for the 10th time in 14 games. Dylan Cease (4-2) struck out 10 in seven sparkling innings, and Tim Anderson had two hits and two RBIs.

Detroit righthander José Ureña (2-5) allowed three runs and six hits in five innings in his first big league start since May 26. He had been sidelined by a strained right forearm.

The Tigers finished with five hits. They dropped three of four in the series.

Chicago scored all of its runs in the second. Andrew Vaughn singled in Adam Eaton and scored on Anderson’s two-run single with two outs.

That was more than enough for Cease, who allowed five hits and walked one. The righthander improved to 7-0 with a 1.91 ERA against the Tigers, becoming the first White Sox pitcher to win his first seven starts against a single opponent since Mark Buehrle versus Texas from 2001-2005, according to Elias Sports.

Giants put Evan Longoria on 10-day IL

The San Francisco Giants placed Evan Longoria on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder sprain before Sunday’s series finale against the Chicago Cubs. He’s expected to miss at least six weeks.

Advertisement

Longoria, who was hitting .280 with nine home runs and 30 RBIs, was injured late in Saturday’s win over the Cubs, colliding with shortstop Brandon Crawford in the ninth inning as both players tried to field a ground ball.

Crawford was fine afterward though he was not in Sunday’s starting lineup.

“It was very emotional after the game for all of us,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “He was swinging the bat well. It’s a major challenge to fill his shoes.”

Braves’ P Max Fried gets back at Dodgers

Max Fried outpitched Trevor Bauer, and the Atlanta Braves beat Los Angeles, 4-2, to take two of three in the first meeting of the teams since the Dodgers rallied to win last year’s NL Championship Series.

Atlanta's Max Fried allowed one run and six hits in six innings Sunday against the Dodgers. Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Albert Pujols hit his 671st home run and had two hits and two RBIs for the Dodgers. He homered leading off the ninth against closer Will Smith, who regrouped to get his 11th save in 11 chances.

Atlanta led the NL Championship Series, 3-1, last October before Los Angeles came back to win the pennant and then beat Tampa Bay for its first World Series title since 1988. Fried lost Game 6, 3-1, allowing first-inning home runs to Corey Seager and Justin Turner.

This time, Fried (3-3) allowed one run and six hits in six innings and walked none for the first time in nine starts. He threw 65 of 92 pitches for strikes

Bauer (6-4) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings and matched his season high of four walks for the fourth time. Two of the batters who reached on walks later scored.

Advertisement

Altuve sparks Astros past Blue Jays

Jose Altuve led off the game with a home run, rookie Luis Garcia earned his fifth straight win, and the Houston Astros beat Toronto, 6-3, finishing the Blue Jays’ first homestand of the season in Buffalo. Chas McCormick also homered, Yuli Gurriel had three hits and Alex Bregman scored twice as Houston won for the sixth time in eight games. The Blue Jays went 3-2 to open their residency at the home of their Triple-A affiliate. Toronto was 10-11 while hosting home games at its spring training site in Dunedin, Fla., to begin the year . . . Sandy Alcantara cruised through eight innings, ending the Miami Marlins’ longest losing streak in six years at eight games with a 3-1 win over the host Pittsburgh Pirates. Alcantara (3-5) gave up one run and six hits, striking out six. The righthander allowed a leadoff double to Adam Frazier in the eighth, but retired the next three batters to finish his outing . . . Cedric Mullins hit a leadoff homer as part of a three-hit day and the Baltimore Orioles had a season-high 21 hits and scored their most runs since 2015 in an 18-5 rout of the Cleveland Indians. Baltimore entered 24th among the 30 major league teams in scoring, then put across its highest runs total since beating Oakland 18-2 on Aug. 16, 2015. After losing their final 14 games in May, the Orioles are 4-1 in June and won two of three against Minnesota to start their homestand before beating the Indians twice in three games.