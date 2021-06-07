This week’s TV: The Kardashians say bye-bye, ‘Kevin’ and ‘Loki’ say hello

Is this the end of an era? Nah.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com . Today’s column covers June 7-13.

Even while the Kardashians fade away a bit — their series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” has its finale on Thursday on E! — the phenomenon they helped to unleash is very much still with us. Fame-for-fame’s-sake has only taken off exponentially since the reality show premiered back in 2007, with the growth of viral social media. The Kardashians were influencers before influencers were influencers.

Advertisement

Everyone seems to have an opinion about the clan and the industry built around the pastime of watching them, whether they’ve seen the series or not. During the 20-season run of the show, I’ve heard a thousand criticisms of the Kardashian phenomenon. They’ve triggered the worst capitalistic impulses in our culture. They’ve made our obsession with attention and celebrity worse, turning their private moments into publicity stunts. They’ve made self-absorption seem aspirational.

And they paved the way for putting the Trump clan — another wealthy, reality-show-based family with a foot in the world of tabloid scandals — into the White House.

I’ve also heard the defenses, which often revolve around what some would call a feminist take on the Kardashian women and their business savvy. They are indeed super rich. And, of course, they provide their fans with a “guilty pleasure.”

Don’t celebrate, haters; some other conceited family will inevitably take their place. And don’t grieve too hard, fans; ditto.

Annie Murphy in "Kevin Can F**k Himself." Jojo Whilden/AMC

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Annie Murphy, who played Alexis on “Schitt’s Creek,” is back on TV with a sitcom that is, in some ways, about sitcoms. Called “Kevin Can F**k Himself,” it takes a dark and satirical look at those shows in which a tubby hubby with no imagination is married to a smart, attractive woman. Murphy plays a wife who revolts against her husband’s sexist POV and being the butt of his jokes. The show will toggle between the artificial multi-camera and the more realistic single-camera formats. It premieres Sunday on AMC+, but don’t worry if you’re not a subscriber. It will premiere on regular old AMC on Sunday, June 20, at 9 p.m.

Advertisement

2. Disney+ is doing its part to make TV as Marvel-ous and cluttered with comic-book franchises as the multiplex. We’ve had “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” and this Wednesday we’ll have “Loki.” Tom Hiddleston stars as the trickster in the six-episode series, which is set after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Also on board: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Owen Wilson, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Sophia Di Martino.

3. The 2018 movie “Blindspotting” by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs gets a TV spin-off focusing on Jasmine Cephas Jones’s Ashley. Set six months after the events of the movie, the show, written by Casal and Diggs, finds Ashley and her son moving in with boyfriend Miles’s mother (Helen Hunt) and half-sister after Miles, played by Casal (in a recurring role), is incarcerated. It premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. on Starz.

4. “Notting Hill”-ish-ness is in the air when Jessie, a New Zealand millennial living in East London, sleeps with a movie star on New Year’s Eve — in this case, without knowing he is a movie star. Called “Starstruck,” it stars the super-charming Rose Matafeo, who also co-wrote the series, as well as Nikesh Patel and Minnie Driver. The six-episode comedy is available Thursday on HBO Max.

Advertisement

CHANNEL SURFING

“Tuca & Bertie” The animated comedy returns with the first of 10 new episodes. Adult Swim, Sunday, 11:30 p.m.

“Vanderpump Dogs” Life at Lisa’s rescue center in West Hollywood. Peacock, Wednesday

“Love, Victor” The second season of the sweet series about being gay in high school. Hulu, Friday

Julianne Moore in "Lisey's Story." Apple TV+

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Lisey’s Story” A plodding Stephen King adaptation starring Julianne Moore and Clive Owen. Apple TV+

“In Treatment” A decent revival of the classic therapy series, this time starring Uzo Aduba. HBO

“Hacks” Jean Smart shines plays as a legendary comic mentoring a young comedy writer. HBO Max

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” The second season is a giddy take on power in the workplace. Apple TV+

“Girls5eva” A lively, goofy comedy in which a late-1990s girl group considers a comeback. Peacock

“Mosquito Coast” A series adaptation of Paul Theroux’s 1981 novel that’s more action-adventure tale than character study. Apple TV+

“Rutherford Falls” Ed Helms stars in this warm comedy about the erased Native American history of a small Northeast town. Peacock

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.