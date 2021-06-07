5 things to know about the FDA’s approval of Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug

Here’s what you need to know.

The FDA announced its approval of Biogen’s experimental Alzheimer’s drug, called aducanumab, for use in the US to treat the fatal disease. The decision makes Cambridge-based Biogen the first company to bring a new Alzheimer’s drug to the market in nearly two decades.

The stakes are high: Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States and affects an estimated 5.8 million Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why is aducanumab controversial?

Last November, a federal advisory panel concluded that Biogen failed to prove its experimental medicine for Alzheimer’s disease was effective, with outside experts going as far as to say the company was cherry-picking positive trial data and discarding negative results. Then in May, a drug-pricing watchdog released a similar opinion about aducanumab, calling Biogen’s efficacy data “insufficient” to warrant an annual price tag above $8,300, far less than the $50,000 that some analysts had predicted, if the drug were approved.

The intense debate over whether Biogen’s drug works, and what data the firm used to make that claim, has left some medical experts deeply skeptical.

“If it gets the green light, I can’t see myself recommending it to my patients,” wrote Jason Karlawish, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine in an article in STAT this week. “Biogen hasn’t made a convincing case for it.”

What is the drug’s backstory?

Biogen first started working with the aducanumab drug compound in 2007 after partnering with Swiss drugmaker Neurimmune. Biogen pushed the drug through early development and began to enroll patients in two late-stage clinical trials to test its efficacy in 2015, following promising early data.

However, in March 2019, Biogen and Eisai, a Japanese drug firm that collaborated on aducanumab, announced they would discontinue both studies after an independent monitoring panel found the drug would not likely help patients. The news sent Biogen stock into a freefall, wiping out $18 billion of the company’s value in one day. But just seven months later, Biogen made a stunning announcement: it was resurrecting the drug after an analysis of additional data suggested aducanumab might work after all. Since then, the company has been eyeing approval from the FDA.

How would Biogen’s new therapy for Alzheimer’s disease work?

The drug aims to slow cognitive decline in people with early symptoms of the disease. Experts say about 2 million people would likely qualify for the drug.

Biogen and Eisai designed the drug to attack beta amyloid, a sticky plaque that builds up inside the brain, which some scientists believe contributes to memory loss and functional decline associated with the disease. Aducanumab is a monoclonal antibody made from the immune cells of older people with no or uncommonly slow cognitive decline.

How is aducanumab different from other Alzheimer’s drugs?

Aducanumab is designed to target the underlying symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, while other medicines on the market only treat its symptoms.

Other Alzheimer’s drugs, such as Namenda and Aricept, come in pills, but Biogen’s treatment would be administered through intravenous infusion for about one hour every four weeks.

