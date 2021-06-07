Airlines seek restart of US-UK flights as Biden visit looms

While carriers have been pitching for a resumption of trans-Atlantic travel since last summer, the latest push comes days before President Joe Biden is set to attend the G7 summit in England. The visit has stirred hopes that talks on a reopening could bear fruit, most likely starting with quarantine-exempt flights for vaccinated passengers. Prior to the pandemic, London-New York was the world’s top route for revenue, generating more than $1 billion annually.

Leisure and business trips could restart without undermining efforts to combat COVID-19, the heads of Delta Air Lines Inc., United Airlines Holdings Inc., American Airlines Group Inc., and JetBlue Airways Corp. said Monday. They were joined by counterparts from British Airways and Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd.

Airlines from Britain and the United States issued a joint plea for the resumption of travel between the two countries, saying government curbs on the world’s most lucrative air route are holding back an economic recovery.

“They must address the trans-Atlantic ban that is separating our two low-risk countries at a major cost to our citizens and economies,” said British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle. “We urgently need them to look to the science and base their judgments on a proper risk analysis, allowing us all to benefit from the protection offered by our successful vaccine rollouts.”

London Heathrow airport, which joined the plea for a more rapid reopening, has said its American passengers normally spend 3.74 billion pounds ($5.3 billion) a year in Britain, almost a quarter of the total for foreign tourists.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said that a reopening between Britain and the United States is “a critical next step in both the travel industry and the global economy’s recovery,” adding that the pace of inoculation programs has made people “increasingly eager to cross the Atlantic.”

Airlines are lobbying for the United States to be included on the UK’s “green list” of nations from which passengers can skip quarantine requirements. It currently has amber status, meaning arrivals must self-isolate — effectivly snuffing out demand for leisure trips.

Restrictions are even tougher for flights in the other direction, with only American citizens and permanent residents and their families allowed into the United States under a presidential decree issued by Biden just after he took office. There are limited exceptions.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in April he was in touch with his US counterpart Pete Buttigieg regarding a potential travel corridor between the two countries, though no agreement has yet materialized.