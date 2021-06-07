FDA approves Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug, the first new medicine for the disease in 18 years

Seven months after an advisory panel of medical experts concluded that Biogen hadn’t presented enough evidence to recommend approval, the Food and Drug Administration rejected that advice and approved the medicine, called aducanumab. Once on the market, it will go by the brand name Aduhelm, and is expected to generate billions of dollars in annual revenue. The company has not said how much it will cost.

In a highly-anticipated decision, federal regulators Monday approved the first new medicine for Alzheimer’s disease in nearly two decades, a controversial drug from Cambridge-based Biogen that is intended to slow the progression of the fatal illness in people with early symptoms.

But the FDA conditioned the approval on Biogen conducting a larger clinical trial that shows there are cognitive benefits to the drug’s ability to remove a sticky substance called amyloid that accumulates in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. Without that confirmation, Biogen would eventually have to stop marketing the drug.

“Aduhelm is the first novel therapy approved for Alzheimer’s disease since 2003,” Dr. Patricia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. “Perhaps more significantly, Aduhelm is the first treatment directed at the underlying pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s disease, the presence of amyloid beta plaques in the brain.”

The ruling is certain to be cheered by Alzheimer’s patients, their families, and advocates who have hungered for a drug more effective than the five previously approved. Alzheimer’s afflicts an estimated 5.8 million Americans and is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.

It was also a triumph for Biogen, which has the biggest employee head count in Massachusetts of any homegrown drug firm; about 2,400 of its 9,100 worldwide employees work in the state.

Michel Vounatsos, Biogen’s chief executive, said, “This historic moment is the culmination of more than a decade of groundbreaking research in the complex field of Alzheimer’s disease. We believe this first-in-class medicine will transform the treatment of people living with Alzheimer’s disease and spark continuous innovation in the years to come.”

Biogen, which specializes in treatments for neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis, had made aducanumab a key component in its long-term business strategy. The biotech added 1,700 employees to its global work force in 2020, at least partly in anticipation of approval of aducanumab. It also built a $1 billion plant in Switzerland to help manufacture the medicine.

The medication is designed to treat patients in the earlier stages of the disease, with some experts predicting that about 2 million people in the United States might be eligible to receive it.

Maria Carrillo, chief science officer for the Alzheimer’s Association, a Chicago-based advocacy group, said recently that the aducanumab isn’t perfect, but families are desperate for a treatment that would keep loved ones’ minds intact longer early in the disease.

The association enlisted celebrities such as Samuel L. Jackson to lobby for approval in a campaign called “More Time.” Jackson has lost several members of his family to the disease, including his mother, who died in 2012.

But some opposed approval. They have said they will not prescribe the medication because they remain unconvinced that it works, given the conflicting outcomes of two late-stage clinical trials.

In addition, aducanumab is not without risks to patients. Three out of 10 patients who received a high dose in clinical trials had brain swelling detectable on an MRI scan. That didn’t usually cause serious symptoms, but led to confusion and falls in some patients.

Aducanumab is a monoclonal antibody made from the immune cells of older people with no or uncommonly slow cognitive decline. Researchers designed it to remove a sticky substance called beta amyloid that accumulates in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. Studies indicate it does that well. But it’s unclear whether reducing amyloid plaques, whose role in Alzheimer’s has been fiercely debated for decades, slows the disease process that ultimately kills brains cells and affects memory and thinking.

The drug’s odyssey has been marked by soaring hopes and disheartening setbacks that have sent Biogen’s stock valuation swinging by billions of dollars in recent years. After aducanumab showed promise in 2015, Biogen launched two late-stage trials, but those were halted in March 2019 after an independent monitoring panel concluded the drug didn’t appear to be working.

In a stunning reversal in October 2019, Biogen announced that an analysis of additional data had led to the drug’s resurrection. In one of the trials, people given aducanumab had declined 22 percent more slowly than those who received a placebo. The other trial failed to reach its goal. Nonetheless, Biogen concluded that aducanumab slowed cognitive decline and that the key to effectiveness was giving patients a high enough dose.

The FDA typically requires two convincing studies for a medication to be approved but has made exceptions, particularly for deadly or devastating diseases for which there are no effective treatments. Biogen collaborated with a Japanese drug firm, Eisai, on aducanumab.

Last November, a panel of outside medical experts that advises the FDA concluded overwhelmingly in a nonbinding vote that the companies — and some agency staffers who gave the drug a glowing appraisal — cherry-picked positive data and jettisoned negative results.

The FDA usually follows the guidance of its advisory committees, but when it goes its own way, it typically leans against approving a new product, making Monday’s approval especially significant.

A 2019 study in The Milbank Quarterly, a peer-reviewed health care journal, analyzed 376 voting meetings by such committees from 2008 through 2015. The FDA agreed with 78 percent of the recommendations of the advisory panels. The FDA disagreed with the recommendations of committees in the remaining 22 percent of votes, but most of the time the agency made more restrictive decisions.

The FDA was more likely to reject the recommendations of advisory panels when those committees had close votes, according to the study. The 11-member advisory committee was overwhelmingly against aducanumab.

Detractors said giving aducanumab the green light would erode the FDA’s credibility and could hinder the development of other Alzheimer’s drugs. If aducanumab were approved, critics contended, it would have made it hard to recruit Alzheimer’s patients for clinical trials for other drugs where some volunteers would get a placebo.

“Everyone will want to be on this drug because the FDA approved it,” Dr. Michael Greicius, director of the Stanford Center for Memory Disorders, recently said.

Despite billions of dollars invested in research, the FDA has approved only five medications to treat the cognitive and memory symptoms of Alzheimer’s. Those drugs typically delay the decline for several months, and none address the underlying causes of the disease, as aducanumab is meant to do.

Indeed, Alzheimer’s has been a graveyard for therapies that showed early promise but fizzled out in trials. In a 2018 report, the pharmaceutical industry said there were 146 unsuccessful efforts to develop treatments for Alzheimer’s in the 20-year period ending in 2017.

Patients are expected to receive the drug intravenously for about an hour every four weeks, unlike older drugs like Namenda and Aricept, which come in pill form.

Given how common and devastating Alzheimer’s is, a safe and effective treatment will almost certainly be a multibillion-dollar blockbuster.

Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com.