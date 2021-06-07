Power prices surge amid air-conditioning binge in northeast

Americans in the northeast are cranking up the air conditioning amid an early season heat wave, and it’s causing an unusual spike in power prices.

The cost of electricity in New England has nearly tripled from a year ago. Temperatures are touching record highs everywhere from Washington to as far north as Burlington, Vt., said Frank Pereira, a forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center. Relief won’t come until the weekend, with the extreme heat lingering through Wednesday.

“Demands are so far above normal” for electricity due to air-conditioning use, said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy. New England’s grid operator may actually reach its summer peak in June instead of July or August, typically the hottest parts of summer.