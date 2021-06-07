Celebrate Black-owned restaurants in Boston and beyond

This month, we celebrate Juneteenth. The Boston Black Hospitality Coalition has declared June Boston Black Restaurant Month. Roxbury Restaurant Week runs June 13-19. And Black Restaurant Week Northeast runs through June 13. Whatever the reason, it’s clear: This month is as good a time as any to visit Black-owned restaurants in the Boston area. Here are more than 100 establishments to visit for great pizza, flaky pastries, loaded sandwiches, vegan fare, jollof rice, and much more.
Allston
Dorchester
50Kitchen
Antonio’s Pizzeria
Auntie Vie’s Restaurant & Bakery
Bon Appetit
Country Kitchen
Down Home Delivery
Irie Jamaican Style Restaurant
Island Style Jamaican Restaurant
Levi’s Restaurant and Lounge
Murl’s Kitchen
Nu Flav
Oasis Cafe
Oasis Vegan Veggie Parlor
One Family Diner
The Pearl
Singh’s Roti Shop
Taste of Eden
Vaughan Fish & Chips
Downtown
East Boston
Tawakal Halal Cafe
Hyde Park
D Coal Pot
Farah’s Cafe Restaurant
Little Haiti Cuisine
Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Mi Hungry
Mattapan
Blue Mountain Jamaican Restaurant
Caribbean Flavors
Divine Merci
Golden Krust
Las Vegas Express
Le Foyer Bakery
Pit Stop Barbecue
Simco’s
Roslindale
Frosty Freeze
R&S Jamaican Restaurant
Roxbury
Fasika Cafe
Food for the Soul
Ideal Sub Shop
Nos Casa Café
Silver Slipper
Soleil
Seaport
South End
Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen
MIDA
West Roxbury
Delectable Desires Pastries & Cakes
Noire Chef
Multiple locations
Ali’s Roti (Mattapan, South End)
Flames (Brockton, Dorchester, Mattapan, Mission Hill, Providence, Randolph)
Only One Jamaican Restaurant (Brockton, Dorchester, Hyde Park)
P&R Restaurant (Mattapan, Roxbury)
Greater Boston
Bistro 781
Brother’s Kafe Kreyol
Bytes Café
The Coast Café
Fasika Restaurant
French Press Bakery & Café
Karibu
Rhythm ‘N Wraps
Sunrise Cuisine
Tanam
Pop-ups, food trucks, and delivery services
Comfort Kitchen
Fresh Food Generation
Gourmet Kreyol
The Pull-Up
