Celebrate Black-owned restaurants in Boston and beyond

This month, we celebrate Juneteenth. The Boston Black Hospitality Coalition has declared June Boston Black Restaurant Month. Roxbury Restaurant Week runs June 13-19. And Black Restaurant Week Northeast runs through June 13. Whatever the reason, it’s clear: This month is as good a time as any to visit Black-owned restaurants in the Boston area. Here are more than 100 establishments to visit for great pizza, flaky pastries, loaded sandwiches, vegan fare, jollof rice, and much more.

Allston

Rock City Pizza