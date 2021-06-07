Celebrate Black-owned restaurants in Boston and beyond

fb-pixel Skip to main content

By Devra First Globe Staff,Updated June 7, 2021, 1 hour ago
From left to right, top to bottom: Anthony Caldwell, owner and executive chef at 50Kitchen, Olrie Roberts creates Asian-Caribbean fusion at Zaz restaurant, Jamaica Mi Hungry restaurant owner Ernie Campbell and his daughter Amina, Larry Jimerson owns Larry J's BBQ Cafe and Jahriffe Mackenzie and Nahdra Ra-Kiros of Oasis Vegan Veggie Parlor.
This month, we celebrate Juneteenth. The Boston Black Hospitality Coalition has declared June Boston Black Restaurant Month. Roxbury Restaurant Week runs June 13-19. And Black Restaurant Week Northeast runs through June 13. Whatever the reason, it’s clear: This month is as good a time as any to visit Black-owned restaurants in the Boston area. Here are more than 100 establishments to visit for great pizza, flaky pastries, loaded sandwiches, vegan fare, jollof rice, and much more.

Allston

Rock City Pizza

Anthony Caldwell, owner and executive chef at 50Kitchen.Blake Nissen/for the Boston Globe/file

Dorchester

50Kitchen

Antonio’s Pizzeria

Auntie Vie’s Restaurant & Bakery

Bon Appetit

Bred Gourmet

Cesaria

Clarke’s Cakes & Cookies

Country Kitchen

Down Home Delivery

Family Affair

Irie Jamaican Style Restaurant

Island Style Jamaican Restaurant

JP Roti Shop

Levi’s Restaurant and Lounge

M&M BBQ

Murl’s Kitchen

Natif Natal

Next Step Soul Food Cafe

Nu Flav

Oasis Cafe

Jahriffe Mackenzie and Nahdra Ra-Kiros of Oasis Vegan Veggie Parlor in Dorchester.Pat Greenhouse/Globe staff/file

Oasis Vegan Veggie Parlor

One Family Diner

The Pearl

Ripple Cafe

Singh’s Roti Shop

Taste of Eden

Vaughan Fish & Chips

Wingz & Tingz

Yelu’s

The chicken and waffles at Savvor Restaurant & Lounge.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/file

Downtown

Savvor Restaurant & Lounge

East Boston

Tawakal Halal Cafe

Olrie Roberts creates Asian-Caribbean fusion at Zaz restaurant in Hyde Park.

Hyde Park

D Coal Pot

Farah’s Cafe Restaurant

Las Vegas Seafood Restaurant

Little Haiti Cuisine

ZaZ Restaurant

Jamaica Plain

Blue Nile

Ethiopian Cafe

Exodus Bagels

Jamaica Mi Hungry

Jamaica Mi Hungry restaurant owner Ernie Campbell and his daughter Amina.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff/file

Mattapan

Au Beurre Chaud

Blue Mountain Jamaican Restaurant

Cafe Juice Up

Caribbean Flavors

Divine Merci

Golden Krust

Las Vegas Express

Le Foyer Bakery

Pit Stop Barbecue

Shea Butter Smoothies

Simco’s

Roslindale

Frosty Freeze

Obosá

R&S Jamaican Restaurant

Takeout spread from Maxine’s on Saint James, clockwise from bottom: mumbo wings with collard greens and red beans and rice; mac n cheese; corn muffin; chicken and waffle po'boy; chicken and waffles; mac n cheese; gumbo.Devra First/Globe staff/file

Roxbury

Ashur Restaurant

Dayib Cafe

District 7 Tavern

Fasika Cafe

Food for the Soul

Fort Hill Bar & Grill

Ideal Sub Shop

Maxine’s on Saint James

Nos Casa Café

Silver Slipper

Soleil

Suya Joint

Top Mix

Larry Jimerson owns Larry J's BBQ Cafe.Lane Turner/Globe staff/file

Seaport

Larry J’s BBQ Cafe

South End

Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen

Lucy Ethiopian Cafe

MIDA

Slade’s Bar & Grill

Wally’s Cafe Jazz Club

A wought iron sax player on the front door of the closed Wally's Cafe Jazz Club on Mass. Ave. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/file

West Roxbury

Delectable Desires Pastries & Cakes

Noire Chef

Multiple locations

Ali’s Roti (Mattapan, South End)

Flames (Brockton, Dorchester, Mattapan, Mission Hill, Providence, Randolph)

Only One Jamaican Restaurant (Brockton, Dorchester, Hyde Park)

P&R Restaurant (Mattapan, Roxbury)

Friends sample the cuisine at Fasika Ethiopian Restaurant during a foodie crawl in Somerville.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/file

Greater Boston

Asmara Restaurant

Bistro 781

Brother’s Kafe Kreyol

Bytes Café

The Coast Café

Fasika Restaurant

French Press Bakery & Café

Highland Creole Cuisine

Karibu

La Fábrica Central

Little Crepe Cafe

Neighborhood Kitchen

Oggi Gourmet

Petsi Pies

Pikliz International Kitchen

Rhythm ‘N Wraps

Sunrise Cuisine

Tanam

Kyisha Davenport poses for a portrait at Tanam in Union Square's Bow Market.Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/file

Tipping Cow

Pop-ups, food trucks, and delivery services

Comfort Kitchen

Discover Vegans

Fresh Food Generation

Gourmet Kreyol

The Pull-Up

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.

