For 100 years, from a Providence mill to Europe’s battlefields, Rocco Marcaccio never stayed still

He has a way of making you believe it: Marcaccio is always on the move, and always has been, his family and friends say.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Rocco Marcaccio will turn 100 years old on Tuesday, but if you were at his birthday bash in North Kingstown over the weekend and asked him how he feels about it, he’d just shrug and smile.

During his 100th birthday party, Rocco Marcaccio of Providence, walks with his 17-year-old grandson Matthew Marcaccio (left) in North Kingstown on June 6, 2021. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

That was true when he was a young man making leather belts in a Providence mill in the wake of the Great Depression, and true when he signed up for the Army after Pearl Harbor. It was true when he landed on Utah Beach a few weeks after the D-Day invasion, true as they made their way through Paris, Belgium and Holland, and true when they met the Russians at the Elbe River. It was true when he met his wife Alma while out dancing, and true as they raised four kids in a tight-knit home in Providence.

It was true on Sunday as family and friends gathered to celebrate his 100th birthday at his son Paul’s house in the Wickford section of North Kingstown. When a guest arrived, he’d practically leap out of his chair and extend a firm hand.

“My good friend!” he cried on one such occasion. “Dennis!”

Dennis Stark of Dover, Delaware (left) laughs with longtime friend, Rocco Marcaccio of Providence, at Marcaccio's 100th birthday celebration on June 6, 2021. Marcaccio is an army veteran who served in Europe during World War II. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Dennis Stark has known Marcaccio since 1965, when, as a young man new to Rhode Island from Philadelphia, Stark needed some help: He had a new furnished apartment but no vacuum cleaner. He asked Marcaccio, then his co-worker at Old Stone Bank, where he could get one. Marcaccio didn’t tell him where. Instead he went to Apex himself, and bought Stark a $25 General Electric model.

“That’s the first time he did something for me,” Stark said, his voice cracking with emotion, “but not the last.”

“How are you feeling?” Marcaccio interjected. “How are you feeling? Why don’t you have a soda?”

“He’s just done so much for me,” Stark said.

Army veteran Rocco Marcaccio of Providence, salutes as a National Guard band in fatigues played the 1812 Overture during his 100th birthday party, held at his son's home in North Kingston, R.I., on June 6, 2021. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

According to his kids, Marcaccio originally worked in security at the bank, and one day noticed that a door was broken. So he fixed it. Then the bank had him fix more and more things. Soon he wasn’t working in security anymore: He eventually became properties manager at what was then a sprawling financial enterprise. He is especially handy as an electrician.

He also built his own home after he got back from the war — didn’t just call up the contractors, but actually built the house itself. There were photos in the garage Sunday to prove it, a young man working on the frame of the home where he still lives independently.

There were photos from his military service in the garage, too. A quintessential member of the Greatest Generation, Marcaccio never talked much about his time in World War II, his four children and their nine children say. His party was on the anniversary of D-Day, but, he points out, he did not take part in the invasion. And Marcaccio repeated for emphasis: The men and women who never came back, the ones who are buried under white crosses, are the real heroes.

“I saw a lot of action,” he said, “but I’m no hero.”

A poster board displays old photos of Rocco Marcaccio, during a 100th birthday birthday party honoring Marcaccio at his son's home in North Kingston, Rhode Island on June 6, 2021. Marcaccio is an army veteran who served in Europe during World War II. (Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe) Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Still he got a hero’s welcome Sunday. A state police cruiser picked him up at his home to drive him down to Wickford. (He brought along with him a Disabled American Veterans cap and some sausages his grandchildren like.) At 3 p.m. more or less on the dot, a procession of police cars and motorcycles drove by the house blaring their sirens and gunning their engines. Marcaccio saluted back as a National Guard band in fatigues played the 1812 Overture, and barely flinched as someone nearby lit off a replica cannon.

“He’s a remarkable guy,” said Kevin Barry, a neighbor of Paul Marcaccio who is the lieutenant colonel of the state police.

Rocco Marcaccio, 100, examines - a hat gifted to him by Rhode Island State Police Department Superintendent Kevin Barry during Marcaccio's 100th birthday birthday party in North Kingston, R.I., June 6, 2021. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Marcaccio has nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The youngest was born in late May. Alma died in 2013 and, through her declining health, he showed what it meant to care for someone else, his kids say.

Different people have different theories about Rocco Marcaccio’s longevity. The man himself credits red Italian wine and good parents. Granddaughter Renee points to the weekly Sunday dinners, while others credit an all-natural diet — raising your own chickens is as natural as it gets — and a lot of low-impact exercise.

Whatever the reason, here was the effect: They got to have a celebration of life while he is still here. Through those 100 years he has been in constant motion, with an emphasis on constant.

“He’s definitely my hero,” said grandson Matthew Maraccio, 17. “He’s always been that steady rock. He’s always going to be there for you.”

Rocco Marcaccio of Providence looks at his 100th birthday pin during a party at his son's home in North Kingston, R.I., on June 6, 2021. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

