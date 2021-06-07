16-year-old boy pulled from lake in Amesbury dies

He was taken to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport before being taken via helicopter to a Boston hospital, the Globe reported.

The teenager, whose name was not released, was pulled from the lake without a pulse around 4:16 p.m., 25 minutes after receiving a call for someone drowning, Amesbury police said in a Facebook post. Paramedics and emergency room staff were able to recover the boy’s pulse amid resuscitation efforts. Amesbury Police Clerk Fran Caruso confirmed the death in a brief telephone interview Monday morning.

“Amesbury’s Police and Fire teams responded quickly and worked together to locate the victim in the water. There is an investigation underway and more details will be shared with the public at a later date,” Acting Police Chief Craig Bailey said in a statement.

Bailey was set to meet with Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove to “discuss the situation” Monday, The Daily News of Newburyport reported.

In the Facebook post, Amesbury police said the gates to Lake Gardner would “be closed for a few days.”

On Friday, Worcester police Officer Enmanuel Familia drowned in a pond in the city’s largest park while trying to save a 14-year-old boy, Troy Love, who also perished, Worcester police said.

On Saturday, an unidentified man drowned at White Island Pond in Plymouth, according to the Plymouth Fire Department.

A 19-year-old Brockton man died after he was pulled from the water at Mound Street Beach in Quincy on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police identified the man as Elissandro Silva, according to Quincy Police Capt. John Dougan.

Early Sunday morning, a 17-year-old boy was pulled from an in-ground pool during a graduation party in Dedham and was hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

